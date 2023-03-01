2023 is off to a record warm start in Washington — but it won’t last

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you've been in nation's capital so far in 2023, you know it's been oddly warm. That might even be an understatement, as Washington finishes the first two months of the year about a degree above the next-warmest year to date.

There are many stunning stats for January and February in Washington. For example, nine days saw highs of 65 degrees or higher, while only one with a high in the 30s. It also hit 81 degrees on Feb. 23, the second-earliest calendar day with an 80-degree reading on record.

Plants and trees responded to the weird winter warmth by coming to life — perhaps too early, given the freeze potential through March and April. Our eyes responded by itching thanks to record February pollen levels.

A persistent weather pattern featuring storminess in the West has fostered an opposing area of high pressure in the Southeast U.S., pumping warm air northward. It has often felt more like spring than winter, not just in the Mid-Atlantic but all over the eastern U.S.

A toasty new year, so far

Through February, this year’s average temperature of 45.9 degrees is more than 7 degrees above normal, and the warmest in 152 years of records. Following the third-warmest January on record, February was also third-warmest.

Here are some key statistics from the first two months of the year that illustrate how warm it’s been:

Fewest freezes on record: Just 13 instances of temperatures 32 degrees or lower. 1998, the previous record holder, had 15.

Fewest hard freezes on record: There were also only four instances of lows 28 degrees or lower. 1998, the previous record holder, had five.

Fewest days with highs in the 30s (or lower) on record: Just one day had highs in the 30s. 1998 and several others years, previously holding the record, had three.

Fewest days with freezing highs: A record zero days saw highs at or below 32 degrees, joining six other years since 1871.

Most days with highs at or above 40 degrees: There were a record 58 such days, tied with 1932.

Most days with highs at or above 60 degrees: There were a record 19 such days, tied with 1990.

Second-earliest day with a high in the 80s. The high of 81 degrees Feb. 23 was one of just four 80-degree days on record in February.

And it wasn’t just temperatures that showed off the anomalous warmth:

On Feb. 24, Washington saw its highest pollen levels so early in the season. The tree pollen count reached 2,724.6 grains per cubic meter of air.

On Feb. 23, the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin reached the first stage , showing green buds — the second-earliest date since 2004.

In the last week of February, early spring leaf out arrived in most of the area, the earliest in decades, or on record, according to the National Phenology Network.

Only 7 of the 59 days to start 2023 saw below-normal temperatures. Sadly, many were on Saturdays. The coldest day of the two months (a Saturday) was 13.6 degrees below normal. There were nine days that were at least that much above normal.

Third-warmest December-to-February period

Given the sea of above-average temperatures lately, it’s easy to forget that Washington started climatological winter (December through February) 1.6 degrees below average through December. Although that value was heavily thanks to a severe cold snap before Christmas, a majority of days during the month were chillier than normal.

The 44.0-degree temperature for the three-month period ranks third-warmest on record, and the warmest on record at Reagan National Airport, where measurements began in 1945.

During the three months, there were just 29 days with lows at or below freezing, the fourth-fewest on record. The four days with highs in the 30s or lower ranks as the fewest on record.

Although 1931-1932 featured the warmest December-January on record, seven of the top 13 warmest have occurred since 2001-2002.

Washington had plenty of company in January and February

Numerous locations, from southern Florida to Maine, have also seen a record warm start to the year. Almost every major weather station from Chicago to Little Rock and as far south as Brownsville, Tex., and areas eastward have seen one of their top-five warmest starts to a year.

In the Washington-Baltimore region, Dulles Airport had its warmest January-February, while Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport registered its second-warmest such period.

To the south of Washington, Richmond has seen its warmest start to a calendar year on record, as has Atlanta, Fort Myers, Fla., and Miami. North of the area, Philadelphia (tie), New York City, Hartford, Binghamton, N.Y., and Akron, Ohio, have seen their warmest January-February periods.

While the western U.S. was chilly by comparison, comparatively few places saw cold to such an extreme. Some locations in California, the intermountain West and high Plains saw one of their top five to top 10 coldest starts to the year.

What goes up must come down

The weather pattern forecast ahead looks more like that from December than January and February.

Weather models are now consistent in showing that after another week or so of mild conditions, a prolonged cool-down is likely, starting with the second week of the month.

Around Washington, a cool-down in mid-March is far from a guarantee of snow, or even really cold weather. The average low is 36, with an average high of 54 on March 8.

With this in mind, the pattern is one that may try to deliver weather more typical of midwinter. A zone of high pressure over Greenland will send the seasonal storm track southward at the same time it helps feed colder air into the Northeast. The potential for snow should thus be higher than average.

