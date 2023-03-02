PM Update: Showers develop Friday, likely to be heaviest in the evening

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As usual of late, temperatures were well above average for the date as highs reached the mid-60s. Warm Thursdays are still our thing. A cold front that passed through the area this afternoon is delivering somewhat cooler and drier air. Another low-pressure area that should head to our west tomorrow into tomorrow night promises changeable weather, with some rain and maybe a few more storms.

Through Tonight: We’ll stay cloudier than not through the night. We should see high clouds early, but they should thicken and lower with time. Lows are expected to be in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow (Friday): It should remain largely cloudy. Rain chances are expected to grow with time, as highs rise to a 50- to 55-degree range. Periods of heavier rain may pass Friday evening. There could be a few rumbles, as well. We’ll probably see about 0.10 inch or so of rain during the day, with up to half an inch when all is done.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Morning storms: If you’re like me, you may not have known there were some loud claps of thunder during the predawn in parts of the area until you saw reports online. An area of pulsing showers and occasional storms developed almost overhead, with strikes noted mainly west and south of the city, then across Southern Maryland.

As is common in the cool season, this morning’s sounding balloon released by the Weather Service showed rapid warming off the surface. This is called an inversion, where colder air is trapped beneath, and is known to amplify sounds like thunder.

