D.C.-area forecast: A warm afternoon after morning showers; rainy and much cooler Friday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Showers start the day but quickly go away. Clouds linger, keeping the sky gray. Express forecast Today: Morning showers, mainly cloudy afternoon. Highs: 67 to 71.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 36 to 40.

Tomorrow: Showers through the day with gusty winds. Highs: 40 to 44. Forecast in detail Showers pass by quickly this morning, setting up a warm and dry afternoon. But rain returns on Friday — lasting most of the day — with gusty winds and much cooler temperatures to boot. The weekend is a dandy, though, with clearing skies and highs in the 50s — pretty typical for March.

Today (Thursday): Showers starting before sunrise taper off by midmorning. As the day progresses, breezes from the southwest draw in warm air, so despite considerable cloud cover, highs reach the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds remain ever present with moderate north winds. This drops readings dramatically, with lows mainly in the upper 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): A “wedge” of cold air is stuck in the lee of the Appalachians throughout the day, while gusty winds from the east keep temperatures from rising more than a few degrees. Daytime highs only reach the low 40s. A big storm over the Midwest is expansive enough to spread showers across the area, with rain totals likely to range from a half-inch to an inch. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers gradually taper off during the evening. That wedge of cold air could possible scour out briefly overnight, allowing readings to rise to near 50, but lows are back to the low 40s by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Strong northwest winds only slowly abate on Saturday as the storm moves off the New England coast. Skies clear out and highs in the low to mid-50s are an improvement over Friday. Calming winds overnight allow lows to fall to the 30s across the area. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday is another mostly sunny day with just light winds. Highs remain parked in the low to mid-50s, and overnight lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine holds for Monday, with highs creeping into the mid- to upper 50s for a fine day. Confidence: Medium

