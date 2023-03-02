Graupel, not snow, made for a rare wintry scene at California’s Disneyland

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The crazy amounts of California mountain snow — as much as 12 feet in portions of the Sierra Nevada — have captured most of the headlines this week, and rightfully so. Almost as shocking, however, was what some Disneyland visitors believed on Wednesday to be falling snow. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As it turns out, what the amusement parkgoers were witnessing wasn’t actually snow, but rather a semi-frozen precipitation called graupel. Regardless, the wintry scene was enough to wow people at the Anaheim theme park.

And now it’s snowing at Disneyland.



Yes, technically it’s graupel. But this is as close as it will ever get to snowing at Disneyland and graupeling is not a word … so here we are. 🎥: @AttractFaction pic.twitter.com/O7gojvpz7G — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 1, 2023

Well… came off a ride and looks like we got some “snow” at #Disneyland (yes I know… it’s only graupel) pic.twitter.com/jqm2kOUDkA — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) March 1, 2023

Graupel was also seen falling Wednesday at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank and at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

What is graupel and where does the word come from? You can consider graupel a close cousin to snow, sleet and hail. The word “graupel” is derived from the German “graupe,” which means pearl barley, and first appeared in a weather report in 1889, according to the Merriam-Webster online dictionary.

Graupel, sometimes called snow pellets or soft hail, occurs when very cold water droplets freeze onto a falling snowflake in a process called riming. Graupel is softer than hail, so it’s fairly harmless as it falls, but can accumulate and create slippery roads and sidewalks. With Wednesday’s temperatures in Anaheim in the 50s, however, there was no danger of the graupel accumulating.

This frozen precipitation is most common in the fall and spring — when temperatures are very cold at high altitudes and above freezing near the ground. It occurs more frequently in locations farther north than it does near sea level in Southern California.

The main difference between graupel and sleet is that sleet tends to be bouncier when it hits the ground. Sleet forms when snowflakes partly melt while falling through the atmosphere and then refreeze before reaching the ground.

Snow and graupel have been falling at unusually low elevations in California during the past week as multiple winter storms have walloped the state. Graupel was also observed in Malibu on Wednesday at just 540 feet above sea level, and the National Weather Service said snow or graupel fell last week near the Hollywood sign on Mount Lee. Accumulating snow has been falling at levels as low as 1,000 to 1,500 feet.

Snow or graupel near sea level in Southern California is rare but not unprecedented. Notable occurrences include snow on the beaches of Los Angeles on Feb. 7-9, 1989; up to 2 inches of snow across the Los Angeles Basin, including one inch at the Los Angeles Civic Center, on Jan. 15, 1932; and snow flurries in Burbank on Nov. 22, 1973. Snow also fell for two minutes at Malibu Beach on Dec. 16, 1987.

