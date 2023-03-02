The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Twelve feet in one week: Snowy scenes from the Sierra

These images show just how extreme the snowpack is in the California high country.

By
and  
 
March 2, 2023 at 11:50 a.m. EST
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, (Jae C. Hong/AP)

With as much as 12 feet of new snow over the past week, and seasonal totals surpassing 41 feet, California’s Sierra Nevada is buried.

So much snow has fallen that homes are engulfed and roads resemble canyons. More is on the way this weekend.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The snowpack — now above the full-season average — is a boon for the state’s water supply, and skiers are in heaven. “I have to say I’ve been skiing here for 40 years — I’ve never seen conditions like this,” Gary Wayne told the Los Angeles Times.

But the excessive amounts have presented myriad disruptions and challenges:

  • The combination of wind and snow caused about 100, 000 customers to lose power earlier in the week. On Thursday morning, there were still about 50,000 customers without power in the region, according to PowerOutage.us.
  • The snow’s heft has caused at least one reported structure collapse.
  • Yosemite National Park is closed indefinitely. The park reported up to 15 feet of snow on the ground.
  • Major interstates such at Interstate 80, including Donner Pass, and Highway 50 were shut down and only recently reopened.
  • Residents of some small mountain communities were stranded because of impassable roads.
  • At least one avalanche has been reported that forced evacuations.

As one data point, the Central Sierra Snow Lab received 87.2 inches of snow in 72 hours early this week, bringing its seasonal total to 531 inches, the most on record through February.

Pictures shared on social media help bring the astronomical amounts of snow to life for those of us who aren’t there.

Blocked doors and windows

At the Sugar Bowl Resort, the marketing office was snowed-in, literally.

Images were also posted to social media of snow towering over first-story windows.

Blinding, disorienting winds and snow

Between Monday and early Wednesday, the Sierra was under a rare blizzard warning as snow and wind dropped visibility to near zero.

Trying to venture out into multiple feet of snow being blown around by hurricane-force winds was certainly a challenge.

Snow measured in people

It’s impressive to hear about knee-deep or waist-deep snow. But hair-topping snow is next-level.

Snow canyons

To walk or drive, enormous amounts of the white stuff had to be cleared. The resulting snow canyons were imposing and impressive.

“Dude … where’s my house?”

So much fell that one woman had trouble even finding her home, lost amid the snow drifts. “Dude … where’s my house?” she tweeted.

Loading...