Twelve feet in one week: Snowy scenes from the Sierra

With as much as 12 feet of new snow over the past week, and seasonal totals surpassing 41 feet, California’s Sierra Nevada is buried.
But the excessive amounts have presented myriad disruptions and challenges:
- The combination of wind and snow caused about 100, 000 customers to lose power earlier in the week. On Thursday morning, there were still about 50,000 customers without power in the region, according to PowerOutage.us.
- The snow’s heft has caused at least one reported structure collapse.
- Yosemite National Park is closed indefinitely. The park reported up to 15 feet of snow on the ground.
- Major interstates such at Interstate 80, including Donner Pass, and Highway 50 were shut down and only recently reopened.
- Residents of some small mountain communities were stranded because of impassable roads.
- At least one avalanche has been reported that forced evacuations.
As one data point, the Central Sierra Snow Lab received 87.2 inches of snow in 72 hours early this week, bringing its seasonal total to 531 inches, the most on record through February.
Pictures shared on social media help bring the astronomical amounts of snow to life for those of us who aren’t there.
Blocked doors and windows
At the Sugar Bowl Resort, the marketing office was snowed-in, literally.
Images were also posted to social media of snow towering over first-story windows.
In case you are wondering why we are so slow to get info out this morning. Here is the entrance to the marketing office. pic.twitter.com/oI2QjVaG8R— Sugar Bowl Resort (@sugarbowlresort) March 1, 2023
The view while doing dishes has gotten less good. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/v2fnfxo1MX— Neil Lareau (@nplareau) February 28, 2023
Blinding, disorienting winds and snow
Between Monday and early Wednesday, the Sierra was under a rare blizzard warning as snow and wind dropped visibility to near zero.
Trying to venture out into multiple feet of snow being blown around by hurricane-force winds was certainly a challenge.
Thank you. Due to the high risk of avalanches at my house, I’m now at a hotel :) House looked like this when I left: pic.twitter.com/F5ZgYGRF3v— Grief & Trauma Healing with Heather (@EFTwithHeather) March 1, 2023
Here's a short snapshot of current conditions at the Alpine Base area. Video by Eva Graves, Alpine Dispatch Manager. #palisadesops pic.twitter.com/oxy0APTmgy— Palisades Tahoe Mtn Ops (@palisadesops) February 28, 2023
Snow measured in people
It’s impressive to hear about knee-deep or waist-deep snow. But hair-topping snow is next-level.
Sent to me by a friend. A person and a half tall. pic.twitter.com/J2T4oDinWl— Tahoe Weather (@TahoeWeather) March 1, 2023
My walk home this evening @Northstar_CA @TahoeWeather pic.twitter.com/Wacl3UVZ6m— Michelle Dixon (@michellerdixon) March 1, 2023
Snow canyons
To walk or drive, enormous amounts of the white stuff had to be cleared. The resulting snow canyons were imposing and impressive.
A crew of super hardworking guys just shoveled our walkways, decks, driveway and most importantly, the hot tub. 2/28/23 9am Truckee California #cawx #casnow #cawater #BlizzardOf23 pic.twitter.com/zQmWrI9B15— Jenelle Potvin (@truckeerunner) February 28, 2023
**not my video** 3/1/23 Soda Springs, California driveway update - my friend just returned home after being stranded in Auburn for two days. This is her video, not mine. #cawx #cawater #casnow pic.twitter.com/aaZI7aAKsU— Jenelle Potvin (@truckeerunner) March 1, 2023
Pictures can indeed say a thousand words. This is our crew working on Highway 50 over Echo Summit tonight. Cliffs on the left, snow bank on the right. Wow! Words can't express the appreciation we have for our field staff. @CHPSouthLake @CountyElDorado @cityofslt pic.twitter.com/fVw9AJRPpL— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 1, 2023
“Dude … where’s my house?”
So much fell that one woman had trouble even finding her home, lost amid the snow drifts. “Dude … where’s my house?” she tweeted.
Dude…where’s my house? pic.twitter.com/NntOsajFGU— Michelle Parker (@MyshellParker) March 1, 2023