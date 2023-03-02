Twelve feet in one week: Snowy scenes from the Sierra

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With as much as 12 feet of new snow over the past week, and seasonal totals surpassing 41 feet, California’s Sierra Nevada is buried. So much snow has fallen that homes are engulfed and roads resemble canyons. More is on the way this weekend. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The snowpack — now above the full-season average — is a boon for the state’s water supply, and skiers are in heaven. “I have to say I’ve been skiing here for 40 years — I’ve never seen conditions like this,” Gary Wayne told the Los Angeles Times.

But the excessive amounts have presented myriad disruptions and challenges:

As one data point, the Central Sierra Snow Lab received 87.2 inches of snow in 72 hours early this week, bringing its seasonal total to 531 inches, the most on record through February.

Pictures shared on social media help bring the astronomical amounts of snow to life for those of us who aren’t there.

Blocked doors and windows

At the Sugar Bowl Resort, the marketing office was snowed-in, literally.

Images were also posted to social media of snow towering over first-story windows.

In case you are wondering why we are so slow to get info out this morning. Here is the entrance to the marketing office. pic.twitter.com/oI2QjVaG8R — Sugar Bowl Resort (@sugarbowlresort) March 1, 2023

The view while doing dishes has gotten less good. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/v2fnfxo1MX — Neil Lareau (@nplareau) February 28, 2023

Blinding, disorienting winds and snow

Between Monday and early Wednesday, the Sierra was under a rare blizzard warning as snow and wind dropped visibility to near zero.

Trying to venture out into multiple feet of snow being blown around by hurricane-force winds was certainly a challenge.

Thank you. Due to the high risk of avalanches at my house, I’m now at a hotel :) House looked like this when I left: pic.twitter.com/F5ZgYGRF3v — Grief & Trauma Healing with Heather (@EFTwithHeather) March 1, 2023

Here's a short snapshot of current conditions at the Alpine Base area. Video by Eva Graves, Alpine Dispatch Manager. #palisadesops pic.twitter.com/oxy0APTmgy — Palisades Tahoe Mtn Ops (@palisadesops) February 28, 2023

Snow measured in people

It’s impressive to hear about knee-deep or waist-deep snow. But hair-topping snow is next-level.

Sent to me by a friend. A person and a half tall. pic.twitter.com/J2T4oDinWl — Tahoe Weather (@TahoeWeather) March 1, 2023

Snow canyons

To walk or drive, enormous amounts of the white stuff had to be cleared. The resulting snow canyons were imposing and impressive.

A crew of super hardworking guys just shoveled our walkways, decks, driveway and most importantly, the hot tub. 2/28/23 9am Truckee California #cawx #casnow #cawater #BlizzardOf23 pic.twitter.com/zQmWrI9B15 — Jenelle Potvin (@truckeerunner) February 28, 2023

**not my video** 3/1/23 Soda Springs, California driveway update - my friend just returned home after being stranded in Auburn for two days. This is her video, not mine. #cawx #cawater #casnow pic.twitter.com/aaZI7aAKsU — Jenelle Potvin (@truckeerunner) March 1, 2023

Pictures can indeed say a thousand words. This is our crew working on Highway 50 over Echo Summit tonight. Cliffs on the left, snow bank on the right. Wow! Words can't express the appreciation we have for our field staff. @CHPSouthLake @CountyElDorado @cityofslt pic.twitter.com/fVw9AJRPpL — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 1, 2023

“Dude … where’s my house?”

So much fell that one woman had trouble even finding her home, lost amid the snow drifts. “Dude … where’s my house?” she tweeted.

