D.C.-area forecast: Chillier, showers today. Heavier rain this evening.

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Rain is generally welcome, but a windy March storm system at its finest may produce somewhat raw wind chills in the 30s at times Express forecast Today: Slowly rainier, windier with time. Highs: Mid-40s.

Tonight: Windy with heavier rain, thunder? Lows: Briefly 50s? Then 40s.

Tomorrow: Very windy, somewhat sunny. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Sunny, less wind. Highs: Mid-50s to around 60. Forecast in detail A storm system rides to our west and brings us increasing clouds, rain chances and wind today. Tonight, it brings us the potential for gusty showers and thunderstorms with some heavier rains. Luckily for outdoor plans, we clear out tomorrow (though it’s still windy), with Sunday probably the best recreation day as winds tame and sun remains bright.

Today (Friday): Rain chances rise with time, with morning and midday showers turning heavier in the evening. Easterly breezes slowly build with time, too, gusting to near 30 mph by sunset. High temperatures are bit lower confidence but probably stuck in the low to mid-40s. Rain amounts may add up to a quarter-inch by sunset. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Periods of heavier rain arrive and could be accompanied by some rumbles of thunder as temperatures briefly rise near (west of I-95) and above (east of I-95) 50 degrees. Winds could gust around 50 mph at times, especially in any stronger showers or a storm. Rain intensity should ease during the predawn hours, along with temperatures heading back down into the 40s. Rain amounts may average near an inch in many spots as rain pulls away. Confidence: Medium

Saturday: Strong northwest wind gusts around 40 mph are possible, keeping wind chills several degrees lower than thermometer readings topping out in the low to mid-50s. A stray early-morning shower can’t be ruled out while clouds try their best to slowly decrease a bit with time. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear. Still somewhat gusty northwesterly winds should calm quickly and noticeably, especially by midnight. Low temperatures should bottom out in the 30s throughout the region. A few of the clearest and calmest spots might dip into the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Very sunny, and northwesterly breezes try to stay merely moderate in nature. High temperatures should easily reach the mid-50s to around 60 degrees in the typically warmest spots. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies should be partly to mostly clear, and breezes fairly light. Low temperatures may dip only into the middle to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

High temperatures may top out in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday, with sunshine generally dominating. A couple of light showers can’t be ruled out later Monday night, perhaps into early Tuesday, depending on a cold front’s timing. Behind the cold front, winds could be a bit blustery. Confidence: Medium

