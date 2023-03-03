P.M. Update: Gusty showers this evening, and a wind advisory Saturday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday * It was actually on the cold side of normal today — a rarity of late. Temperatures dropped off into the afternoon, following a morning in the mid-40s. Rain totals thus far are only a few tenths of an inch locally. Heavier activity is unfortunately timed with Friday evening fun time, so you’ll probably want to bring an umbrella if going out.

Through Tonight: It remains drizzly with some showers into evening. While rain coverage may tick up prior, between about 8 p.m. and midnight, there’s a heightened threat of relatively widespread showers and perhaps some storms. Any of this activity can deliver heavy rain and strong wind gusts, perhaps as high as 40 to 50 mph or so in some pockets. Rain winds down rapidly as the front passes in the overnight. Lows are in the low to mid-40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Northwest winds are likely to kick up as soon as the sun comes out. Morning to midday gusts reach a 40 to 50 mph range, with some spots higher. Sunshine gives way to some clouds during the peak heating of the day. Temperatures try for the mid-50s for highs.

Sunday: Coming off lows in the mid- and upper 30s, it’s a rather nice day. Still breezy, but nothing like tonight or Saturday. Mostly sunny skies help boost readings to around 60.

Windy: Saturday’s wind advisory for the area calls for wind gusts up to 50 mph, along with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph. Unlike many wind events that peak in the afternoon, this one should do so in the morning. Some power outages and isolated wind damage are possible.

Well west, it’s a wind warning, with damaging gusts up to 65 mph anticipated in the mountains.

