After lashing Texas and Arkansas, powerful storm system is sweeping eastward

Storms cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers around Dallas and could produce tornadoes in the Tennessee Valley with wind-whipped snow in Chicago

March 3, 2023 at 12:19 p.m. EST
The American GFS model simulates the parent storm system. (Pivotal Weather)

DALLAS — Transformers flashed and hundreds of thousands of people lost power in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Thursday night as severe thunderstorms tore though the region. A powerful storm system sweeping into the country’s midsection unleashed violent winds, several tornadoes and large hail. Now parts of the Midwest, Tennessee Valley and Southeast are in line for severe weather, with tornadoes and damaging winds once again a concern.

Tornado watches are in effect for much of Kentucky, middle and eastern Tennessee, northern Alabama and northwest Georgia Friday afternoon, and could be extended eastward.

Torrential rain from this same storm system has produced a large area of flash flooding that extends from northern Arkansas into southern Indiana, where 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen and another 1 to 2 inches is still possible. An elevated risk of flooding extends into the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians through Friday.

On the storm’s cold side, more than 40 million people are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories from northern Illinois into the interior Northeast and New England. A swath of snow is expected with up to 6 to 10 inches in parts of southern Michigan, northern New New York state, Vermont, New Hampshire, and southern Maine through Saturday. Around Chicago, a slushy 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected by Friday night, blown around by wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The powerful storm system has an enormous wind field, and more than 66 million people are under wind advisories for gusts up to 50 mph from the Midwest to the Southeast Friday.

Storms caused damage in four states Wednesday

As thunderstorms erupted in Texas and the mid-South Wednesday, tornado activity was somewhat limited but more than 350,000 customers in the Lone Star State lost power. Winds gusted to 76 mph at Dallas Love Field, 71 mph at Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport and to 70 mph in McKinney, Tex. Tornado warnings were issued for parts of the Metroplex as the storms roared through, with reports of a few quick-hitting twisters.

The South’s winter of tornadoes could be just a prelude to storm season

Overall, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center received reports of five tornadoes, 29 instances of large hail and 113 instances of damaging winds between Wednesday and Thursday morning. The severe weather mostly affected Texas, but also extended into northern Louisiana, southwest Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

In Hempstead County, Ark., emergency management reported 20 to 30 homes damaged or destroyed. It was not immediately clear whether a tornado or straight-line winds had caused the damage.

In Sherman, Tex., near the Oklahoma border, hail accumulated waist-deep in spots.

Friday’s severe thunderstorm threat

On Friday, a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk of severe weather has been drawn by the Storm Prediction Center for much of Kentucky, Middle Tennessee and northern parts of Alabama and Georgia. That includes Cincinnati, Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green, Ky., and Nashville, Huntsville and the Interstate 75 corridor of extreme northwest Georgia.

A level 2 out of 5 risk surrounds the level 3 risk area clipping Charlotte on its eastern periphery and encompassing Atlanta, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Montgomery, Ala., to the south.

Hazards

Storms will be relatively low-topped (not as tall as the hulking 50,000-foot thunderstorms that sometimes bubble up in the summertime), so the likelihood of large hail is low. Instead, the limited instability to fuel tall thunderstorms is offset by very high shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That means any storm clouds that grow even to 20,000 feet will be subject to rotate.

Most thunderstorms will form an arcing line along the actual cold front itself. That broken line will feature embedded “kinks of rotation” that can generate quick-hitting tornadoes. Because the circulations are rather shallow, they are difficult to spot in advance on radar. That’s why today’s twisters may come with little notice and behave erratically.

An isolated significant (rated EF2 or higher on the 0 to 5 scale for intensity) tornado can’t be ruled out.

Thunderstorms will also efficiently mix jet stream momentum to the surface in the form of strong to damaging straight-line winds. A few gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible before storms fizzle.

Timing

Thunderstorms will cruise though Nashville and south central Kentucky around lunchtime, hit Huntsville and Birmingham around 1 p.m. and make it to northwest Georgia, eastern Tennessee and eastern Kentucky during the mid afternoon. The 3 to 7 p.m. time frame will also be key in southern Indiana and Ohio as a few storms try to pivot northeast; they too could be rotating thunderstorms or supercells.

By sunset, storms will be moving through Columbus as the overall line slides into West Virginia. the western Carolinas and northern Georgia.

Storms should largely fade by 9 or 10 p.m.

Samenow reported from Washington.

