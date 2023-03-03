Sierra Nevada bracing for another onslaught of snow this weekend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The weather was calm Friday across the Sierra Nevada and virtually all of California as forecasters warned of yet another onslaught of mountain snow this weekend. This time the snow will be focused mainly on the northern half of the state, with likely impacts including reduced visibility and whiteout conditions, prolonged road closures and major travel delays.

The National Weather Service said that mountain travel should be completed by Friday night and that travel is “highly discouraged” from Saturday to Monday.

Winter storm warnings have been hoisted for Saturday morning through early Monday for the Sierra Nevada and Northern Mountains. Heavy snow and gusty winds are likely to combine for dangerous to impossible travel conditions. The National Weather Service office based in Reno, Nev., warns that “if you travel into the Sierra this weekend you may not get back out for a while.”

This latest storm comes as mountain communities up and down the state are still digging out from as much as 12 feet of snow in the past week. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency Wednesday for 13 counties and activated the California National Guard to support disaster response and relief.

The snow has hampered emergency response across the state as firefighters help dig out fire stations and respond to gas explosions while helping to clear snow and trees from roadways and restore essential services.

Our firefighters & crews have been responding to emergencies and restoring essential services by clearing snow and removing fallen trees, alongside our partners @Cal_OES @CalGuard @CACorrections and @CHP_HQ. #California #weatherrelatedemergencies pic.twitter.com/zLZe7Ly3I4 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) March 3, 2023

In Southern California, residents have been stranded for days in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, where several feet of snow fell. This weekend’s storm should stay north of this hard-hit region.

Ski resorts and national parks have been hammered as well. Yosemite National Park remains closed after snow depths reached up to 15 feet in some areas, with no estimated date for reopening.

More than 44,000 customers were without power in California as of midday Friday, down from about 100,000 earlier in the week, with more than 10,000 of the outages in Nevada County to the northeast of Sacramento.

Snow and wind forecast

For the Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service is forecasting an additional 1 to 5 feet of snow this weekend at levels above 3,000 feet, and 4 to 18 inches down to 2,000 feet, with gusts up to 55 mph.

The Northern Mountains to the north of Sacramento are expecting 1 to 3 feet of snow above 2,000 feet, and 2 to 12 inches down to 1,000 feet, with gusts up to 45 mph. In some locations, snow could make it down to the valley floor across the northern Sacramento Valley, especially on Sunday morning and Monday morning.

Gusts in the 35 to 50 mph range should result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities. In addition, the wind could be strong enough to take down tree branches and weakened trees and cause more power outages.

The heavy snow should taper to snow showers and periods of moderate snow by Monday.

Another round of road closures

Major Sierra Nevada highways that were closed earlier this week, including Interstate 80 over the Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit, could be closed again as more snow starts to pile up this weekend. In the Northern Mountains, the National Weather Service says, “Travel will be nearly impossible across mountain roads and highway passes including highways 299, 36, 3, 101, and 199.”

⚠️ Dangerous to impossible mountain travel returns this weekend as a strong winter storm brings heavy mountain/foothill snow.



Any mountain travel should be done by Friday night, as conditions deteriorate early Saturday. Please reconsider your mountain travel plans! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DOWHTlkBMm — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 2, 2023

“Snow removal has become increasingly more challenging because of the deep snow pack, and this will only continue with more heavy snow accumulations,” the National Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.

Less severe impacts are expected for the Coastal Range in northwest California, where a winter weather advisory is in effect Saturday morning into Sunday evening. However, travel could still be difficult because of scattered hail and sleet showers and up to 3 inches of wet snow above 500 feet.

Rain forecast

Lower elevations across Northern California are expecting moderate to heavy rain with a general 0.5 to 2 inches, and locally up to around 3 inches with thunderstorms.

Minor impacts could include slick roads and longer than normal travel times.

