D.C.-area forecast: Windy today, then warmer tomorrow and Monday

* Wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. *
Today (Saturday): Winds ramp up with sunrise. They probably peak in the morning but stay quite gusty through the afternoon. Gusts of 40 50 mph are a good bet, and perhaps higher, especially from the city northward. Temperatures head to the mid-50s for highs, with a bit of warming from downsloping/compressional winds coming off the mountains. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Winds rapidly die off with sunset. It should actually be pretty calm overnight. Lows settle across the 30s under starry skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a beautiful springlike day. Sunshine dominates and temperatures rise to highs near 60. It’s a bit breezy, but much calmer than today. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mainly clear skies persist. Lows again end up mainly in the 30s, but largely above freezing. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
It’s quite nice again on Monday. We should see a good deal of sunshine along with temperatures rising to within a few degrees of 60. Confidence: Medium
There could be some showers (mainly early) Tuesday. This as a cold front sinks through the area. It’s putting an end to our warm pattern for a while, and comes along with some gusty north winds in the afternoon. Temperatures probably don’t move upward a lot during the day, with highs in the low to mid-50s or close to that. Confidence: Medium