D.C.-area forecast: Windy today, then warmer tomorrow and Monday

* Wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. * Today’s daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: Sunny and sort of mild. Strong winds tend to negate those facts. Express forecast Today: Windy. Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: mid-30s to near 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Around 60. Forecast in detail We’re in the final days of what has been an astonishing early season-run of above average temperatures to start 2023. If you haven’t had enough, today might not be your day given all the wind. Tomorrow, though! While it will get colder beyond Tuesday, there’s still no legitimate shot at any snow accumulation. Believe me, I tried to bring the snow potential index back. Keep an eye on the storm in about a week.

Today (Saturday): Winds ramp up with sunrise. They probably peak in the morning but stay quite gusty through the afternoon. Gusts of 40 50 mph are a good bet, and perhaps higher, especially from the city northward. Temperatures head to the mid-50s for highs, with a bit of warming from downsloping/compressional winds coming off the mountains. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds rapidly die off with sunset. It should actually be pretty calm overnight. Lows settle across the 30s under starry skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a beautiful springlike day. Sunshine dominates and temperatures rise to highs near 60. It’s a bit breezy, but much calmer than today. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mainly clear skies persist. Lows again end up mainly in the 30s, but largely above freezing. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s quite nice again on Monday. We should see a good deal of sunshine along with temperatures rising to within a few degrees of 60. Confidence: Medium

There could be some showers (mainly early) Tuesday. This as a cold front sinks through the area. It’s putting an end to our warm pattern for a while, and comes along with some gusty north winds in the afternoon. Temperatures probably don’t move upward a lot during the day, with highs in the low to mid-50s or close to that. Confidence: Medium

