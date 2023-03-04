PM Update: Decreasing breezes into tonight. Wind advisory now expired.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Most of us were able to get well above 50 degrees today, with a few spots seeing nearly the same number — 50 — as peak wind gusts (in mph). These winds will ease down into breezes this evening, becoming calm before dawn. It’s looking like a very decent day tomorrow for outdoor plans, with less in the way of wind and with still-sunny skies.

Through tonight: Decreasing northwesterly breezes, gusting near 30 mph post-sunset but calming before dawn. A super-quick spit of a couple snowflakes can’t be ruled out into late evening. Skies generally reveal many stars, and low temperatures settle into the 30s throughout the region.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Bright and essentially warm, with high temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average in the upper 50s to low 60s. Yep, we still have some noticeable west-northwesterly breeze midday into the afternoon, but better than Saturday (gusts should stay under 25 mph). Mostly clear skies overnight, with breezes calming by evening’s end. Temperatures bottom out in the 30s.

How high did winds get today in the region?

Higher elevations west of town had the highest sustained winds and gusts reported today, as expected. Keyser, W.Va., takes the top ranking with a wind gust of 72 mph. Wintergreen resort in Virginia has reported the highest sustained wind speed, 44 mph. Hope you bundled up if skiing there today!

After 3 p.m. today, the National Weather Service’s wind advisory expired (that is it shaded in the tan/light brown, above). If you live in the counties that were highlighted in the advisory area, did you experience elevated winds and noticeable wind gusts near 50 mph? Let me know in the comments, especially if your location wasn’t included in the above-linked gusts report.

Hope you had no power outages, either. West Virginia has reported the most, nearly 46,000 customers without power; but Virginia and Maryland have fared much better, with fewer than 10,000 power customers experiencing outages.

