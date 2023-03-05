D.C.-area forecast: Mostly sunny and mild today, through most of this week

Today (Sunday): We’ll start the day with light winds as morning temperatures rise from the 30s into the 40s, and eventually the 50s by midday. With plenty of sunshine, we should see pleasant afternoon highs near 60 to the low 60s. But an afternoon breeze gusting from the northwest near 20 to 25 mph at times adds a slight chill to the air. Confidence: High
Tonight: Winds diminish during the evening with mostly clear skies through the overnight. Lows bottom in the 30s, which is seasonable for this time of year, with just a light breeze from the north. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): It’s looking like a great start to the workweek, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. While temperatures are similar to today, light winds should make it feel slightly warmer. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A partly to mostly cloudy and milder night with a stray shower possible after midnight. Overnight lows should stay up in the 40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
It’s a partly to mostly sunny and mild Tuesday, with highs in the 50s to near 60 as winds turn breezy from the northwest during the afternoon into evening. We fall cooler Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Looking sunny for Wednesday, but cooler and breezy with seasonable highs in the low 50s. Confidence: Medium
Our next chance of precipitation, most likely in the form of rain, may not come until Friday or Saturday. Be sure to check back for updates.