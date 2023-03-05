PM Update: Seasonably chilly and calmer tonight. Stellar weather tomorrow.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: Any northerly breezes decrease quickly through the evening. We should be fully calm by dawn. Skies are mostly clear. We cool down into seasonable 30s for low temperatures.

Tomorrow (Monday): Nearly calm and very sunny, other than a few high clouds. Cruel fate to have such a stellar day on a Monday? High temperatures aim for a range of about 56 degrees to 62 degrees. Given the light (sometimes zero) wind, it may feel warmer than Sunday! We only cool down into the 40s overnight, with a stray shower or two possible after midnight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise.

See Molly Robey's forecast through midweek.

Fantastic outdoor captures from Twitter

Making me jealous on Twitter! So glad so many of you got outside today. What a great gallery of shots. Here are just a few. Be sure to tag us @CapitalWeather when you can! That increases chances that we will retweet you. Also, if you upload and enable sharing to our CWG.news/Photos Flickr page, we can potentially feature your photo in one of our forecasts!

Rawlins Park DC is popping!🌸 pic.twitter.com/mjgIaYXAN1 — dccitygirl (@dccitygirl_) March 5, 2023

