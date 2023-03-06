Storms keep hammering California and this could soon become a problem

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s still snowing in the Sierra Nevada after a weekend storm dumped several more feet of snow on top of the 12 feet that fell during the two weeks prior. The onslaught of precipitation is far from over. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Signs point to a continued active weather pattern that could deliver massive additional amounts of precipitation in the next two weeks. With the temperature forecast to slowly rise, the concern is that an increasing portion of this precipitation may fall as rain, melting snowpack and leading to serious flooding risks.

Residents near Lake Tahoe react to a March snowstorm that brought over a dozen feet of snow. (Video: Alice Li, Jon Gerberg/The Washington Post, Photo: Josh Edelson/The Washington Post)

Staggering amounts of snow so far

A staggering 48.33 feet of snow has fallen so far this winter at the Central Sierra Snow Lab near Donner Pass in California. Through the end of February, the recorded snowfall was unprecedented. The Sierra Nevada now has a snowpack that is 186 to 269 percent of normal.

The cold season has featured a parade of atmospheric rivers — jets of deep tropical moisture swirled east by sprawling low-pressure storm systems. Many have brought significant rain and flooding to the lowlands and feet of snow in the higher altitudes.

Nine back-to-back atmospheric rivers from late December through mid-January unloaded 32 trillion gallons of moisture, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The storms also killed at least 21 people, caused about 700 landslides and required rescues of more than 1,400 people.

Snow is up over the 10 foot bridge to our house. In 20 years, never seen that before. @TahoeWeather @Northstar_CA pic.twitter.com/L4tpz7wpVR — Susan Safipour (@SafiTahoe) March 6, 2023

Ongoing storm to end Tuesday

Winter storm warnings remain in effect in the central and northern Sierra, where additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet are anticipated through Tuesday afternoon at elevations above 3,000 feet.

“We did see another round of heavy snow over the weekend, especially Saturday,” said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento, in an interview.

During the peak of the storm, snowfall rates exceeded 2 inches per hour. With visibility down to barely 100 feet, Interstate 80 through the mountains was shut down for 34 hours.

Extreme day of blizzard chasing on Donner Summit, California.



The epic California winter of 2023 continues. pic.twitter.com/Qha3Pwh8JI — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 5, 2023

We received another 15” of snow over the last 24 hours, but due to VERY high winds, all our upper mountain lifts are off the schedule for today.



Driving conditions are hazardous and travel will be difficult or impossible at times. pic.twitter.com/9lYQ3i1uKG — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) March 5, 2023

The Central Sierra Snow Lab reported 49 inches of new snow between Saturday and Monday morning, bringing its two-week total to 16 feet.

“It was pretty impressive snow,” Mueller said. “It brought many travel issues. We saw some lower-elevation snow. Quincy, a little farther north of Tahoe, saw 17 inches.”

Long-range pattern could stay very wet

In the coming weeks, indications are that a semi-stationary dip in the jet stream will become established over the northeast Pacific. A zone of low pressure embedded within the jet will scoop moisture from the subtropical portions of the Pacific Ocean and point it toward the West Coast like a fire hose.

Atmospheric rivers carry the bulk of their moisture about a mile above the ground, which explains why the higher elevations are prone to so much more precipitation. At the highest peaks, the precipitation predominantly falls as snow, but very heavy rain occurs below the freezing line.

The forthcoming parade of atmospheric rivers will trend warmer and wetter than recent events as the clock runs out on winter.

“Lately we’ve been seeing these cold weather systems,” Mueller said. “The last several have been very cold with feet of snow into the upper foothills. This one is going to have snow levels rising up to pass level on Friday. Pass level is about 7,200 feet, and snow levels could get up to 7,500 feet. It will be very different. It’s able to bring in warmer air.”

Depending on temperature profiles, there’s a chance that part of the snowpack that has already become established could melt, which would pour excess runoff into tributaries and rivers, causing flooding downstream.

A snowblower unblocked snow-buried roads in Truckee, Calif., on March 5. In the past two weeks, over a dozen feet of snow fell in the area. (Video: The Washington Post)

The snowpack above 4,000 feet elevation may be able to absorb some of incoming rain, at least initially, until the snowpack becomes saturated. Then it will be like a sponge that has reached its moisture-carrying capacity.

“If we see a fast melt event from warm temperatures or a warm atmospheric river, we could certainly see significant flooding,” the Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted. “How significant depends on the atmospheric conditions at the time but it’s something we need to be vigilant about.”

“We’re going to see rises on local creeks, streams and rivers,” Mueller cautioned. “Flooding concerns are definitely on our radar.”

Weather models highlight Thursday evening into Friday as the beginning of the next atmospheric river episode, which may carry up to 375 percent of the moisture that’s “average” for a California air mass to contain in the late winter. That event should persist through Saturday, followed by a second late on March 13 and potentially a third toward the middle or latter portion of next week.

Long-range weather models suggest this active pattern will continue into late March. The American GFS model, for instance, suggests the Sierra Nevada could see a foot more water than normal in the next 10 days.

While California, a state stricken by a years-long drought, desperately needs the water, the rapidity with which it has fallen this winter may prove too much of a good thing.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles, tweeted that — even if the snowpack is able to absorb much of the rain that’s to come — it would still pose problems for residents in the higher elevations.

“There have already been reports of structural collapses from heavy snow loading,” he wrote. “Any rain falling onto existing snow could rapidly increase loading via absorption of water, leading to further issues.”

That said, the atmospheric rivers have made a very meaningful dent in the deficit. Three months ago, an estimated 41 percent of the Golden State was facing an “extreme” or “exceptional” drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor — the worst two categories. Both two tiers have since been fully eliminated.

