D.C.-area forecast: Nice Monday, then a gradual cooling trend

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Not as warm as Sunday, but sunny highs from 55 to 60 are a good way to start the week. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, slight shower chance. Lows: 40-45.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, blustery. Highs: 50-55. Forecast in detail Even though we get deeper into March this week, temperatures are headed in reverse. Highs near 60 today cool to near 50 midweek and hover within a few degrees of 50 through the weekend. Through the workweek, we’re not looking at a lot of precipitation but could see some rain and/or wet snow Friday into Saturday.

Today (Monday): Temperatures slip a few degrees from Sunday but sunshine still boosts highs well into the 50s to near 60. Light and variable breezes becoming southerly during the afternoon when some high clouds may start to stream in. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase and a shower or two can’t be ruled out after midnight, especially in the northern portion of the area. Lows range from 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Early morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies as the day wears on. It’s blustery with seasonable highs from 50 to 55 as winds come in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts up to 30 or 40 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s a chilly night as skies clear, and winds keep howling. Lows will be within a couple degrees of freezing but, with winds continuing to gust up to 30 mph, it will feel like the 20s or even a little colder late at night. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday are both mostly sunny but chilly days with highs pretty close to 50. The wind does gradually relax. At night, it’s mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows 30 to 35 inside the Beltway and 25 to 30 in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

The forecast for Friday and Saturday is a bit tricky as a storm system approaches from the west. It will probably try to redevelop off the coast to our east or northeast, bringing a cold rain or a mix of rain and non-accumulating snow. There’s an outside chance (5 to 10 percent) it redevelops to our southeast, which would increase the chance of some accumulating snow. Highs are probably in the 40s, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

We should dry out Saturday night into early Sunday, with decreasing clouds and continued chilly temperatures. Lows Sunday morning should be near 30, with highs in the 40s to near 50. By late Sunday, clouds may increase again. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): Very small chance a coastal system could produce some snow Friday into Saturday, but it will probably form too far northeast.

GiftOutline Gift Article