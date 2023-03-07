D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and seasonable through tomorrow with a gusty breeze

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Cloudy beginning, some wind-chilling, but afternoon sunshine winning Express forecast Today: Cloudy morning, p.m. sun, breezy. Highs: 52-57.

Tonight: Clear, colder, breezy. Lows: 27-34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 50-55. Forecast in detail We’re taking a break from the recent stronger warmth as the jet stream shifts toward a cooler position for our area. The next few days should still yield highs in the near-average low to mid-50s. But highs are more likely only in the cooler 40s Friday and Saturday as a sloppy storm system arrives, potentially bringing a mix of rain and wet snow before clearing for Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Morning sunlight is slow to show, thanks to overcast skies that should finally give way to more blue this afternoon. Highs head to the lower to middle 50s, but moderate winds create wind chills as they blow from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30-40 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and colder with still breezy winds adding an extra chill. Lows drop to the upper 20s to middle 30s. Winds remain from the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to near 30 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Slightly cooler, despite continued mostly sunny skies, with highs around 50 to 55. Those brisk breezes stick around from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with some wind reduction as lows reach the 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday should be mostly sunny with highs again in the lower to maybe middle 50s. The winds finally give it a rest, making for a more pleasant day. Mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Confidence: High

Friday may start with some morning sunshine before clouds invade midday to afternoon with a raw, cold rain possible by afternoon into evening, as highs manage to make only the lower to middle 40s. Rain may mix with snow Friday night into early Saturday, depending on the storm track. Lows Friday night should range from the 30s to around 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

For the weekend, Saturday could start off messy with rain/snow mix issues in the morning and afternoon highs making only the 40s again, as mostly cloudy skies and shower chances linger into the afternoon. Some clearing is possible later Saturday night with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Sunday brings back at least partial sunshine, but also that pesky breeze, with highs back into the low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Watching storm track for later Friday into early Saturday as a slight southward shift could enhance rain-snow mix opportunities, but still looks quite difficult to get any accumulation.

