PM Update: Wind-chilled tonight ahead of a seasonable Tuesday

Winds gusting past 40 mph late this afternoon and early evening keep seasonable temperatures feeling on the chilly side. As readings drop through the 40s and into the 30s overnight, winds will diminish, but not a ton. If you’re headed out this evening or early Wednesday, it’ll definitely feel like winter is back in town.

Through Tonight: Clear conditions will continue. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Northwest winds will stay up around 15 to 20 mph, with higher gusts, throughout the night. That’ll make it feel about five to 10 degrees colder than the thermometer shows.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’ll have more sunshine and gusty winds Wednesday. It’ll be mainly sunny, with highs near or above 50. Winds will blow from the north-northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

March is the new winter: Wednesday’s average high will be 54 degrees in the city, and we’re gaining about 2.5 degrees a week on that end. The new weather pattern in town doesn’t seem to care. With a consistently cool temperature regime taking over, we’ll be watching for the potential of late-season snowflakes. We’ve got a chance of that both Friday and late weekend into early next week. For now, there’s not a serious risk of significant snow locally but we’ll be watching. If you can time a storm right and get the right track, a few stick-to-everything inches can be pumped out this time of year.

