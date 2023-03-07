PM Update: Passing showers late night, then cooler and breezy Tuesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures were up near 60 this afternoon. It could be the last time we’re that warm for a while. A cold front is on the way. It’s the first part of our step down into cooler weather. Of course, the average high in Washington is creeping up on 55 degrees, and the average low is already 36 degrees. Even colder than normal won’t be too frigid, especially with the increasing sun angle as we drift into spring.

Through tonight: It should be mainly clear this evening, other than some patches of high clouds. We may see skies turn cloudier late at night and toward dawn as a cold front approaches and begins to pass through the area. We could see some brief moderate showers as the front passes. Temperatures should dip to a range of upper 30s to lower 40s.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds may linger a bit in the morning as the front moves eastward. Highs should hit 50 to the mid-50s. Winds will be increasingly gusty, from the northwest. They should be sustained at about 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon, with some gusts near 40 mph into the evening.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is MODERATE at 46.33 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are low.

Bloomin’ season: Spring continues to take over without much resistance. Right now, it’s looking like many days will be near 50 in the city during the cool-down ahead. Some mornings could dip below freezing, but at least for now we don’t see a deep freeze ahead. Cooler air can be good for preserving flowers — if it’s not too cold. Below are some photos from the past few days.

Cherry Blossoms are progressing nicely at the Tidal Basin and one tree is randomly in full bloom already! @capitalweather @amelia_draper pic.twitter.com/7xpfEN4nFd — Geoff Palcher (@gpalcher) March 5, 2023

Saucer/Tulip Magnolias in the Enid A Haupt Garden behind the Smithsonian Castle in Washington DC. The Magnolias are just about in full bloom! They are the best kept secret in DC! @capitalweather @Wx_Max @amelia_draper @RyanMiller_WX @7NewsDC @Ginger_Zee @Skilling pic.twitter.com/vXmbZImiFe — Sue Cromer (@SueCromer) March 5, 2023

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article