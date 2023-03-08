PM Update: Cold tonight ahead of a mostly sunny Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s highs near and above 50 were generally a tick below normal, and the same goes for morning lows mainly in the low to mid-30s. Once we got past some morning cloudiness, it was a case of nearly wall-to-wall sunshine through the afternoon. With decreasing winds, not a bad day, as long as you’re on the sunny side of the street.

Through Tonight: It will remain mainly clear, with perhaps occasional high cloudiness. Cold air is still near its peak for this batch, so lows will tumble to near- or below freezing outside the Beltway to about mid-30s in the city or near water. Winds will be out of the northwest, around 10 mph, with stronger gusts.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Probably a little cloudier than today but not much. Highs will try for the mid-50s. Winds will still be blowing, but lighter than in recent days.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 33.87 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are low.

Cooling down: Today was right about average, although it may end up a bit below in the end. The city hasn’t seen a stretch of below-average days more than a day long since Feb. 1-4. The longest stretch of winter was in December, with six days in a row of colder-than-normal readings. We could flirt with that or surpass it in the time ahead.

