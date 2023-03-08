D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and breezy again today; colder Friday into the weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Wall-to-wall March sunshine, but also a blustery breeze. Pretty much like Tuesday, minus the morning clouds. Express forecast Today: Sunny and rather breezy. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, lingering breeze. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, lighter winds. Highs: Low to mid-50s. Forecast in detail March is, on average, our windiest month in the D.C. area. So yesterday’s and today’s gusty breeze should come as no surprise. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures stick around through tomorrow, but tomorrow feels a bit warmer with lighter winds. Friday into Friday night brings our next chance of rain, which could mix with a little wet snow as we trend colder into the weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Sunshine dominates again as morning temperatures rise into and through the 30s to near 40. It’s a second straight day with a blustery breeze from the northwest, gusting near 30 mph, as afternoon highs top out near 50 to the low 50s. But feeling more like the upper 40s with the wind. Confidence: High

Tonight: The wind starts to subside during the evening, but we’ll still keep a lingering breeze through the overnight, with an occasional lingering gust near 20 mph. Temperatures cool off toward overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s under continued clear skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny skies and lighter winds, around 10 mph from the north with a few higher gusts, make for a fairly nice March day. Highs should get to the low to mid-50s with only a slight wind chill. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Winds finally more fully relax by the evening. We should see some increasing clouds during the evening and overnight as our next system approaches and lows settle in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday starts mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late morning into early afternoon, as highs only reach the 40s. Periods of rain are likely midafternoon into evening. Some wet snow could mix in at times but is unlikely to accumulate, unless the storm shifts a bit farther south and allows colder air to seep in from the north. Precipitation chances diminish late Friday evening, with overnight lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend starts with a mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly Saturday. Can’t rule out an isolated rain or snow shower during the morning hours, followed by afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Saturday night lows dip to the upper 20s to mid-30s as we spring the clocks forward one hour. Should see lighter winds on Sunday as we trend a touch warmer, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium

Another system could be quick to move in by Sunday night into Monday. This one, too, could bring rain or a mix of rain and snow. And once again, as of now, temperatures don’t look to be cold enough for accumulation, but it’s a bit too early to completely rule anything out. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Two chances for some snow to mix with rain: late Friday, and Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures don’t look quite cold enough to support accumulation, but not ready to give up just yet.

