PM Update: Conversational light snow turning to rain Friday

Through tonight: Clear skies will persist this evening, but clouds will fill our skies by dawn, with lows ultimately making the 30s. Keep an eye out for the potential of a pretty sunrise if you’re up that early.

Tomorrow (Friday): Developing light snow or a snow rain mix in the morning will probably be spotty. It will transition mainly to rain by afternoon. Some very light accumulation on grassy areas is possible, mainly well west and north of the city. Highs will make the 40s.

Precipitation will exit in the evening, and there will really not be much throughout the event overall — perhaps a tenth to a quarter-inch or so.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is low at 7.35 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are also low.

