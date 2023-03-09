D.C.-area forecast: Sunny today, but rain Friday with some snowflakes in the mix

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Sunny and seasonable, winds are reasonable. Express forecast Today: Sunny with light breezes. Highs: 51-55

Tonight: Increasing clouds, light winds. Lows: 33-37

Tomorrow: Wet snow and rain changing to rain. Highs: 40-44. Forecast in detail Although today is sunny and sun returns briefly Sunday, clouds rule and keep it cool into early next week. We’ll have two storm systems passing through the region over the next five days. Each could bring some wet snowflakes but it’s probably not cold enough for accumulation, and more rain may fall.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine and relatively light north winds make highs in the low 50s feel fine for most. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight but you should still have good viewing of Venus above Jupiter after sunset in the west horizon. Winds are light from the northeast. Overnight lows are mostly in the mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers arrive during the morning and could begin as a wet snow or a rain-snow mix, especially north and west of the Beltway. That’s where a light coating is possible mainly on grassy areas but, even there, any snow is likely to be short lived. East winds are moderate and gradually shift to the south. Highs do no better than the low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Despite showers lingering through the evening, most areas see only about a quarter-inch of rain from the system. The area dries after midnight but clouds hang tight. Winds shift to out of the northwest and are occasionally gusty. Lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The storm strengthens off the East Coast Saturday, helping to hold clouds over the area for much of the day with possible flurries or sprinkles in the morning. North winds are gusty, making highs in the mid-40s feel more like the 30s. Partial clearing and calming winds follow overnight with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s in our colder areas and low 30s downtown. Confidence: Medium

A storm builds in the lower Mississippi Valley Sunday but should not spread clouds into the area until later in the afternoon. Highs climb into the mid-to-upper 40s. Showers should arrive in the evening and, once again, some snow could be part of the mix, especially in our colder areas into Sunday night. But rain is the dominant form of precipitation in most areas as lows slip to the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Showers should end Monday morning but this system may also strengthen offshore leading to a blustery, cloudy day. Highs only reach the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Unless there is cold air intrusion not showing up on the models, any snow on Friday morning or late Sunday probably won’t accumulate before flipping to rain.

