‘High’ flood risk as California storm wallops state with rain and snow

A powerful atmospheric river — a fire hose of deep tropical moisture from the Central Pacific Ocean — is drenching waterlogged California, delivering massive mountain snows, heavy rain in the lowlands and foothills and dangerous flooding and avalanche risks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Concern is growing for what the National Weather Service is calling a ‘high’ risk of flash flooding and excessive rainfall. Such high risk events are historically associated with significant damage as well as fatalities from flash flooding.

The flood potential is highest in the Sierra Nevada foothills and coastal ranges of Central California where the combination of heavy rain, well above normal snowpack and near-saturated soils mean “the potential for widespread flooding is considerable,” the Weather Service said.

Predicted rains — which could reach 10 inches in 24 hours in hardest hit locations — have prompted flood watches across both central and northern portions of the state. Flood advisories have been hoisted for much of the Central Valley, while flood warnings have been drawn up for stretches of the Russian, Cosumnes and Napa Rivers.

State officials opened the main spillway of the Oroville Dam for the first time since 2019 in anticipation of a massive influx of water. The dam is 61 feet below capacity.

Low-lying areas of Santa Cruz County were placed under an evacuation order Thursday night. Those same areas were included in a flash flood warning for “life-threatening flooding.” The San Lorenzo River was cited to be at 12.58 feet and “rapidly rising,” and was expected to reach major flood stage Friday morning.

Between 4,000 and 7,000 feet elevation, heavy rain will fall into a thick snowpack, turning that snow into a spongy, cement-like sludge that will bring the risk of structural collapses, in addition to avalanches. Avalanche warnings have been issued around Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes, Calif., as well as in Idaho.

At the highest elevations above 8,000 feet or so, an additional 6 or more feet of snow could fall into the weekend, on top of 16 feet that fell in the last two weeks.

The atmospheric river should relent in its waterlogged assault on the West late Friday into Saturday, but a continued active weather pattern with repeated rounds of heavy precipitation is expected through next week.

The current episode, ranking a level 3 on the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes’ 1 through 5 atmospheric river scale, is the latest in a ceaseless barrage of storm systems to batter the West Coast.

The setup

Triggering the heavy precipitation is a low pressure system west of the Columbia River offshore of the Pacific Northwest. The counterclockwise-spinning low is entraining a filament of rich air from the central Pacific thousands of miles to the southwest. That conveyor belt of moisture is lashing the coast, steered ashore on jet stream winds ahead of a cold front.

A secondary low is forming on that cold front off the coast of Northern California, helping to reinforce that inland tug of the waterlogged air mass.

Given the storm system is milder than recent atmospheric river events, however, the rain-snow line is being forced to higher elevations. Predominantly rain will fall below roughly 6,000 to 7,000 feet elevation, with continued snow for communities above that mark.

The flooding potential

A dangerous excessive rainfall event is underway across much of Central California. Areal rainfall totals of 4-9 inches through today, atop areas with saturated soil and deep snowpack will cause widespread and severe flooding impacts, particularly in the High Risk (pink) area. pic.twitter.com/ll8JbKtjDE — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 10, 2023

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center is calling the ongoing rain event in the lowlands and foothills “dangerous and excessive.”

The biggest fears for flooding exist in a pair of top-tier “high risk” areas they drew in their flooding outlooks, where rains falling “atop areas with saturated soil and deep snowpack will cause widespread and severe flooding impacts.”

Mudslides, landslides and debris flows are probable in susceptible areas, the Weather Service said.

One of the high risk corridors stretches from Monterrey to Santa Maria along Highway 101, while the other is for the foothills and mountains northeast of Interstate 5 from near Bakersfield to north of Fresno.

Because atmospheric rivers carry the bulk of their moisture about a mile above the ground, the heaviest precipitation totals will fall in the higher terrain. That’s where the elevated land mass literally pokes into the moisture stream and helps focus it.

While a general 1 to 3 inches is likely in California’s Central Valley, considerably more is probable in both the Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada. A half foot of rainfall is likely, but a few rain totals closing in on the double-digits aren’t impossible in the Sierra just below the snow line.

The raw rainfall will cause problems, particularly given rates of a quarter to a half-inch per hour, which will overwhelm the ground’s ability to absorb water. More problematic, however, will be the threat of a quick melt event between 4,000 and 7,000 feet elevation. This is both an immediate and a longer-term worry.

Rain falling into a fresh snowpack has the propensity to melt it, which would mean a double whammy — residents would have to contend with the moisture both from the rain and what was stored in the snow.

“This rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing,” warned the National Weather Service in Los Angeles. “Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.”

Additional complications could also come later in the spring if any rapid temperature increases at the higher elevations develop.

Snow totals and avalanche risk

In the higher terrain, a general 4 to 8 feet of snow is likely, with a few places expected to eclipse 110 inches of snow from just this event alone.

The Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, Calif., off Interstate 80 near Donner Pass, is at 608 inches for the season to date.

A general 3 to 5 feet is expected along Interstate 80 above 6500 feet elevation, with 1 to 3 feet above 7,500 feet farther south toward Mammoth Lakes. Winter storm warnings blanket the Sierra.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the Weather Service wrote. “Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.”

Gusts of up to 75 mph are likely in the highest terrain, with 45 mph winds in the valleys and gusts of 50 to 60 mph at the coast.

Those winds, combined with rain destabilizing the snowpack, are leading to “very dangerous avalanche conditions.”

“A powerful winter storm with gale-force winds, substantial rain on snow, and high-intensity snowfall above the rain/snow line will lead to widespread avalanche activity in the mountains,” wrote the Sierra Avalanche Center in Reno, Nev. “Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas and elevations.”

