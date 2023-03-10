What to know about daylight saving time: Your time-change questions, answered

Is the U.S. ending daylight saving time?

Not anytime soon, despite a close call in 2022.

The U.S. Senate shocked many Americans — including some members of the body itself — by passing a bill last year to adopt year-round daylight saving time. Days earlier, experts had testified before Congress about the negative health impacts linked to the semiannual changing of the clocks.

Nevertheless, when Congress began considering the legislation, members expressed hesitation and went on to stall the bill for months as they argued over whether the Senate should have passed it at all. House officials said members received a deluge of divided opinions from constituents and warnings from sleep scientists who insist that adopting permanent standard time instead would be healthier.

The debate came to a halt late last year — and the bill officially died with the end of the 117th Congress in early January. But some are seeking to revive it. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) reintroduced the legislation this month.

