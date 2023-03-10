PM Update: Last batch of showers into evening, then gusty through Saturday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Spits of rain and snow filled the morning, but any remaining precipitation turned to rain heading into the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s for highs. Showers that kicked up this afternoon were spottier but locally more intense. A last hurrah of this little storm is on the way this evening, then winds crank up. We’re also still watching that Sunday system.

Through Tonight: A final batch of numerous showers comes this evening along a cold front. That rain is mostly through the area by about 7 p.m., although a scattered shower is possible for an hour or two after that. Some breaks in the clouds are likely, but we probably don’t fully kick them out of here. Lows are in the low and mid-30s. Winds turn gustier into the night, making it feel even colder.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are a good bet through the day. There could be a shower, mainly east. Temperatures rise to around 50 for highs. Winds are likely to be feisty from the north and northwest, sustained around 15 to 20 mph, and maybe gusting near 40 mph.

Sunday: Clouds rule the day before we even consider any precipitation chances. That precipitation arrives during the afternoon. It could be a mix of snow and rain with plenty of cold air aloft, but we’ll see highs at least in the mid-40s, which doesn’t bode well for snowflakes. It’s mostly light, anyway. We could see intensity pick up at night if a developing coastal storm is close enough.

Pollen update: Before the rain, tree pollen was low at 11.5 grains per cubic meter of air.

