D.C.-area forecast: Trivial snowflakes turn to rain today; another storm Sunday

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of zero to 10. 4/10: Chilly light snow to rain may dampen morning and evening commutes, but it's welcome precipitation. Any light snow is mainly entertaining, with little-to-no impact. Express forecast Today: Morning snowflakes mixed with and turning to rain. Highs: 40s.

Tonight: Drying out by late evening. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Breezy. Stray shower/flurry? Highs: Mid-40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, rain chances. Highs: 40s. Forecast in detail Snow impact today is little to none, with raindrops generally dominating. A brief accumulation could happen, especially in favored colder spots north and west of town. We dry out later tonight and have wind tomorrow. Snowflakes are again possible Sunday, and a coastal low may try to spin up quick for early week.

Today (Friday): Spotty precipitation moves in as soon as peak morning rush, so if you need dry conditions, get things done as soon as the sun rises. Light snow probably starts things off but temperatures, especially downtown, are well above freezing. An occasional heavier burst is possible, which could promote a dusting on grassy areas, but precipitation is changing increasingly to rain by early afternoon. High temperatures in the 40s don’t allow snow to stick around long — even in the colder spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Precipitation, mainly if not fully rain showers, exits during the evening. Skies should clear noticeably by midnight. Liquid totals from this little event may only add up to a quarter-inch, in many spots. Low temperatures bottom out in the 30s, with not much danger from icy patches expected (we’ll update you if that changes). Late-night northwesterly wind gusts around 25 mph help dry things out. Confidence: Medium

Saturday: North and northwesterly winds could gust at 25 to 35 mph through midday. High temperatures in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees are wind-chilled downward nearly 10 degrees at times. Overall, it’s a fairly cloudy day with only a slight chance of morning to midday stray showers or even some flurries. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We should have some clearing and calming of the winds as the night goes on. Low temperatures dip into the mid-20s to around freezing (downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Some morning sun gives way to clouds. Snow or rain showers develop in the early afternoon, staying on the light side until perhaps near sunset when more consistent rain may try to move in. Winds should stay very light, helping avoid additional chill, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Steadier rain showers and light rain take over the region. A few colder spots, especially north and west, could have some snowflakes mixed in. Low temperatures in the mid-30s to around 40 degrees make widespread wintry road issues unlikely. Confidence: Medium

Rain may persist into at least Monday morning, perhaps changing to non-accumulating snow before ending. Clouds and winds pester us through the afternoon. Confidence isn’t the highest since there’s some indication rain or a mix of rain and snow could stick around all day. Stay tuned. High temperatures again are below-average readings in the 40s, as it looks now. Confidence: Low-Medium

Increased sunshine on Tuesday may help take some of the bite out of potentially gusty winds. High temperatures could be stuck around 40 degrees to mid-40s, with wind chills struggling to get out of the low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Any snowflakes today and perhaps Sunday seem inconsequential. Even dustings on grassy surfaces (mainly north and west of town) are probably light and brief.

