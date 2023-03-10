What to know about floods as California braces for powerful storm

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weeks of colossal snowfall have blanketed parts of California, and now the region is bracing for a powerful storm set to unleash a wave of torrential rain. The next storm is expected to hit areas, some still digging out from layers of heavy snow, with new atmospheric river conditions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Millions of California residents are under are under a flash flooding threat effective through Sunday morning for Northern and Central California, where “a combination of heavy rain and snowmelt to lower elevations and foothills in California, especially below 5000 feet,” the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said.

“This [rainfall event] is definitely uncharacteristic for this time of year. From what I’ve heard around the office, this is nothing anyone has seen before,” said Emily Wilson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Hanford in California.

As heavy rainfall creates dangerously sloshy and wet conditions, here’s what you need to know about flooding.

What causes flooding?

Flooding occurs when excess water, due to extreme rainfall or increased snowmelt, accumulates faster than ground soil can absorb it. This leads to runoff. Flooding generally occurs when intense rainfall occurs over a short period of time or when rainfall drops during a prolonged period.

As the atmospheric river moves from La Nina climate patterns, which can be characterized by drier conditions, toward El Nino patterns, which generates more precipitation and rainfall due to warmer water in the Pacific Ocean, California may experience more flood events in the future, according to Daniel Cooper, a world regional geography and environmental studies professor at California State University, San Marcos.

“The recent wet weather that we're experiencing here in California is indicative of an end of La Nina and a transition to El Nino,” Cooper said. “I think this is the early phase of what presumably will be a wetter period for California.”

What’s the difference between a flood and flash flood?

Like the name suggests, flash floods can happen in a flash. Fast-forming floods can occur over a short time-frame during extreme weather events like thunderstorms, hurricanes and tropical storms. They can also happen as a result of fast melting ice sheets. Flash floods generally develop within six hours of the immediate cause, according to Cooper.

Flash flooding is especially common in the western United States, which has recently endured a historic drought. Low lying areas may be dry one minute, and saturated the next.

Unlike flash floods, floods occur when a body of water — like a river or lake — spills over the edges of its banks and inundates the surrounding area. Flooding, sometimes referred to as river flooding, is generally a long-term event that can last days to weeks.

“Currently in California, we’re experiencing both long-term flooding and flash flooding,” Cooper said.

Deforestation due to wildfires has also cleared the underbrush that helps soak up some of the water from heavy rainfalls, Cooper added.

What’s the difference between a flood watch and flood warning?

Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for a flood but do not guarantee that flooding will occur. Flood watches are issued first and are meant to remind residents to exercise caution because the event could become a threat to life or property. The watches are a very good indication that the area will experience severe weather.

A flood warning is more severe. It means residents need to take action because a hazardous weather event is imminent. The warning means that flooding will probably occur.

What to do if a flood warning is issued for your location

If you are advised to evacuate areas subject to flooding, do so immediately. In 2022, 39 percent of U.S. flood fatalities occurred while people were in their homes, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Know the catchphrase: Turn around, don’t drown.

In 2022, 38 percent of flood-related drowning occurred when a vehicle was driven into hazardous floodwater. It only takes six inches of fast-moving water to knock over an adult and only a foot to sweep cars away. Cars and SUVs can be easily swept downstream, trapping the driver inside.

“Even the biggest truck could not make it over those flooded roads, and it could easily get washed away,” Wilson said. “If anyone sees a road that is flooded, turn around and don’t drive over it, it can easily get flooded.”

What areas are most vulnerable?

Low lying areas near streams or rivers are the first impacted by flooding. Intense rainfall could cause water levels to rise high enough that homes and businesses near bodies of water get flooded. Major roadways could be saturated. People can get stranded or may drown.

Flooding in urban areas is also common due to clogged storm drains and impermeable surfaces. Urbanized areas, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, are at higher risks of flooding due to the lack of natural space to absorb rain, Ajami said.

Excessive runoff, when rainfall is mixed with storm surge, can also inundate coastal regions, Cooper added.

What are some of the worst floods in California history?

1969: According to the National Weather Service, Central and Southern California experienced some of its most severe flooding between January and February in 1969. Forty counties were declared disaster areas in the storm that caused the highest ever rainfall totals during 60 consecutive days for 324 precipitation stations. Nineteen stations reported that the rainfall was a once in a thousand year event.

Mount Baldy Notch, near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, reported 88.50 inches of rainfall in 60 days from Jan. 13 to March 13, 1969. The second largest rainfall day in the state was recorded on Feb. 25, 1969, with a walloping 24.94 inches of rainfall recorded at Lytle Creek Power House. The storm was blamed for 41 deaths.

1978: Central and Southern California were thrashed by a winter cyclonic storm that caused widespread flooding and mudslides on Feb. 10, 1978 — the fifth worst flood event in state history. Seven reporting stations recorded more than 10 inches of rainfall that day — rainfall as high as 13.31 inches was recorded in the Matilija Canyon, 40 miles east of Santa Barbara. A reported 18 people died in the floods and there was an accumulated $120 million in storm damage.

1986: The fourth worst, and most recent, flood in California history occurred from Feb. 11 to 18, 1986. The deadly downpour drenched Central Sierra and Napa River for 10 consecutive days. The flooding claimed 13 lives, racked up $400 million in property damage and forced 50,000 people to evacuate. Two-hundred-thirty-seven stations reported the highest rainfalls for 10 consecutive days and four stations reported receiving over 100 percent of their annual average rainfall during the period.

