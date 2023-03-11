D.C.-area forecast: Cool and gusty today, with some raindrops for Sunday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Wind is a bit tedious. Otherwise, generally nicer than Friday and probably Sunday. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs: Near 50.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tomorrow: Showers or light rain developing. Highs: 40s. Forecast in detail Yesterday was the beginning of a multiday stretch of below-normal temperatures. It’ll end up the longest streak of chilly conditions in at least a month and maybe since around Christmas. With the colder than typical weather comes another storm to watch tomorrow into early in the workweek. First, a seasonably cool but also wind-chilled Saturday.

Today (Saturday): We’ll probably see more clouds than sun, but there could be sunnier moments, especially in the morning. Wind is quite strong and peaking early. It’s out of the northwest around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts around 40 mph, then diminishing during the afternoon. High temperatures are within a few degrees of 50, which is on the cool side for the date. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Stars are visible in between bouts of clouds. There should be plenty of moments to gaze. Lows are mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds are thickening around sunrise. Light rain is probably moving into the area during the late morning or early afternoon. It’s going to be quite cold aloft, so some sleet or snow is possible, but temperatures are probably in the 40s and toward the mid-40s by then. Precipitation may be mainly light and spotty. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds hang tough, and some more rain seems likely, particularly the farther east you are. As low pressure develops offshore, there’s some uncertainty to its track but it seems most of the precipitation may tend to our east. Lows are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We’ll be closely eyeing a storm rapidly intensifying offshore on Monday. It may be the case that it’s too far east for it to mean all that much around here. Regardless, any precipitation we see would probably be rain as temperatures head deep into the 40s and maybe near 50 for highs. As usual, what we miss in snow, we’ll get in wind. Plan on gusts increasing with time. Confidence: Medium

Windy and rather cold for mid-March on Tuesday. Sunshine returns but we could see a passing shower or snow shower. High temperatures in the low and mid-40s feel colder, thanks to strong and gusty northwest winds. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Respecting the coastal storm expected to blow up offshore Monday, but not really expecting anything from it.

