PM Update: Winds calm tonight. Clouds, rain chances increase tomorrow.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Another windy Saturday. Clouds and the cooler source of air out of the northwest kept us a couple degrees cooler than forecast today. Were you still able to salvage some outdoor activity time? Our streak of chilly, colder-than-average weather continues tomorrow but without much breeze. We’ll see increasing clouds by midday and a chance for afternoon showers.

Through Tonight: Breezes calm pretty quickly by late evening but a few early evening gusts around 20 mph are possible. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, with some stars visible at times. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds are thickening, but we should see some morning peeks and brighter moments. Light and brief showers may move in to western locations later morning, and around the Beltway perhaps delayed until late afternoon. Some sleet or snow pellets may mix in. Consider a small umbrella unless you can get all your outdoor chores done by midmorning.

Advertisement

Temperatures top out in the low to mid-40s as the spotty precipitation starts. Rain may continue overnight with temperatures only falling a few degrees.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the start of the workweek. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter if you haven’t already. Be sure to check out our Instagram, too.

Hunting for snow? Head west (and up)

Highest elevations to our west are getting a little bit of snow. If you want to see some, can you get to Skyline drive perhaps? Of if you drive through portions of West Virginia or Western Maryland, you have a chance of seeing some of the white stuff.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Front from 8 AM Sunday through 2 AM Monday. The locations in the advisory are expected to receive 1-3 inches of snow, along with a glaze of ice. pic.twitter.com/zb0MKSsNmF — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 11, 2023

Before you hop in the car, be aware it may be unpure snow, with some light ice glaze expected in many spots. Still, I wanted to flag this “drivable” snow area from D.C., if any snow lovers around the Beltway are desperate!

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article