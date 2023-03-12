D.C.-area forecast: Scattered rain and snow showers later today; chilly through midweek

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: A chill in the air and some p.m. showers around, maybe even some snow or sleet mixed in at times, but temperatures well above freezing. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered p.m. rain/snow showers. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Lingering a.m. showers and mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50. Forecast in detail An area of low pressure passes to our south today before strengthening off the coast early this week. That means scattered light rain showers this afternoon into early Monday, possibly mixed with snow or sleet at times. A chill in the air sticks around through much of the week, accompanied by gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday, before warming up again by Thursday and Friday.

Today (Sunday): Don’t forget we sprang ahead overnight! Mostly cloudy skies this morning as temperatures rise through the 30s. Scattered light rain showers become likely after 1 p.m. or so, possibly mixing with snow or sleet mainly north and west of D.C. It’s a chilly day with highs in the mid- to upper 40s, but that’s warm enough to prevent any snow from accumulating. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Scattered rain showers continue at times during the evening and overnight. A few snow flakes could still mix in north and west of D.C. Low temperatures dip to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): A strengthening area of low pressure off the coast could keep shower chances going in the the D.C. area during the morning hours, especially the eastern half of the region, before decreasing rain chances by afternoon. Temperatures should top out in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: As the coastal low pressure moves toward New England, we turn colder and windy on the back side of the storm. It’s a partly cloudy night with lows in the low 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Hopefully you didn’t push the winter jackets too far to the back of the closet because Tuesday and Wednesday look blustery with gusts from the northwest near 40 mph both days. Highs may only reach the mid-40s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and maybe a flurry or sprinkle, then partly to mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Breezy and chilly Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Hang tight! It looks like we turn noticeably warmer by Thursday and Friday with highs probably near or past 60.

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): A few flakes could mix in with rain showers today into tonight, but temperatures aren’t cold enough for any real chance of accumulation.

