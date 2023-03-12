PM Update: Still chilly and a bit damp through most of Monday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors We’ve had some snowflake sightings Sunday north and west of D.C., and a bit of accumulation where we expected it around the Interstate 81 corridor, generally above 1,500 feet in elevation. Otherwise, it’s rain or a chilly mix of rain and snow for the rest of us. We’ll hover in the upper 30s to mid-40s through Monday as spotty rain chances continue.

Through tonight: Mixed precipitation should end by sunset, with spotty rain showers continuing through the evening. Steadier but light rain may move into the region during the early-morning hours. Low temperatures decline only a bit, into the upper 30s to low 40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Early-morning hours have the highest chance of steadier rain. Midday onward should see much lighter and more intermittent rain showers. We may even dry out a little before evening rush. The rainiest spots will be in the eastern half of the region. Assuming clouds dominate the day, temperatures may be capped in the low to mid-40s. Sunnier spots, if any, may get nearer 50 degrees.

Conditions slowly clear and dry out overnight. Winds may start picking up late at night as low temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s, with wind chills in the 20s. A coastal low-pressure storm system is moving toward New England.

Snowflakes captured in parts of our region today

