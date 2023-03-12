PM Update: Still chilly and a bit damp through most of Monday

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Mixed precipitation should end by sunset, with spotty rain showers continuing through the evening. Steadier but light rain may move into the region during the early-morning hours. Low temperatures decline only a bit, into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tomorrow (Monday): Early-morning hours have the highest chance of steadier rain. Midday onward should see much lighter and more intermittent rain showers. We may even dry out a little before evening rush. The rainiest spots will be in the eastern half of the region. Assuming clouds dominate the day, temperatures may be capped in the low to mid-40s. Sunnier spots, if any, may get nearer 50 degrees.
Conditions slowly clear and dry out overnight. Winds may start picking up late at night as low temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s, with wind chills in the 20s. A coastal low-pressure storm system is moving toward New England.
Snowflakes captured in parts of our region today
Thank you to those “lucky” ones of you who saw snowflakes or snow pellets of graupel and shared them on Twitter today. Here’s just a few below. Be sure to tag us @CapitalWeather when you can — that increases the chance that we’ll retweet you. Also, don’t forget you can upload and enable sharing to our CWG.news/Photos Flickr page. That’s where many of our forecast featured photos come from.
@capitalweather Snow falling in Purcellville/Western Loudoun. 36 degrees pic.twitter.com/nRffMwvtgZ— Arthur Runno (@aprunno) March 12, 2023
Snowing big fat flakes in Leesburg! @MatthewCappucci @capitalweather @ChuckBell4 pic.twitter.com/JXTBen1rHM— Christina S (@StrwberryMom) March 12, 2023
It’s snowing pretty good here in Manassas. No accumulation unfortunately but I’ll take it! #vawx @capitalweather @MatthewCappucci @WeatherNation @TonyPannWBAL @JustinWeather @NWS_BaltWash @WashingtonianWx pic.twitter.com/jqch6WMLK4— Jose Garcia (@wx_garcia) March 12, 2023
Some accumulation, well west of the DMV… https://t.co/6Rsvi6cC8u— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) March 12, 2023
