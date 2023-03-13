D.C.-area forecast: A chilly start to the workweek but milder by Thursday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Kind of a blah day with overcast skies and a March chill. Maybe a shower. Express forecast Today: Spotty showers, cool. Highs: 45-49.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, becoming windy. Lows: 30-35.

Tomorrow: Variably cloudy and blustery. Highs: 42-46. Forecast in detail The next several days will be on the wintry side, with highs in the 40s and increasing winds. But, by Thursday, the winds relax, and sunshine pushes highs back above seasonal norms. It stays mild into Saturday before the next cold front sends in another strong chill.

Today (Monday): We’re caught in the middle between one storm dying out over the eastern Great Lakes and a new one forming off the Mid-Atlantic coast. The end result is mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a couple of showers or sprinkles but we should be dry for the most part. Temperatures are cool, with highs mostly in the mid-40s with light winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The storm off the coast starts to crank as it heads toward New England, so winds increase as the night wears on. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, lows range from 30 to 35 but it feels like the 20s as winds from the northwest reach 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll see clouds drifting in and out of the area but very windy conditions as the storm off the coast of New England gains more strength. These winds from the northwest, sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph, will draw in chilly air. Highs range from 40 to 45 with wind chills in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear but it remains quite windy with continued gusts of at least 30 to 40 mph. Lows are pretty close to freezing but wind chills make it feel like the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s mostly sunny but still quite windy on Wednesday, with highs nearing 50. Not until late Wednesday night do winds start to really ease, with lows in the upper 20s in our colder spots and mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday and Friday are the mildest days of the week with highs from 55 to 60 and 60 to 65, respectively. Thursday features a lot of sun while clouds may increase on Friday, especially during the second half of the day. By Friday night, we’ll have a chance of showers, especially toward Saturday morning, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday shouldn’t be a washout, but some showers are a good bet as a cold front comes through — probably around the middle of the day. We could see highs reach 55 to 60, but temperatures should pull back late in the wake of the front. Clearing, windy and colder Saturday night, with lows in the 30s. Then, on Sunday, it’s breezy and cooler, with highs 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): Nothing meaningful on the horizon. It’s not yet time to put this seldom-used index away for the season but could be soon!

