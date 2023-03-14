California at ‘high’ risk of ‘locally catastrophic’ flooding

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Waterlogged California faces one of its most serious flood threats Tuesday in what’s already been a historically stormy season. The National Weather Service has declared a “high risk” of excessive rainfall in both coastal and mountainous zones as yet another strong atmospheric river bombards the state. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Weather Service issues such “high risk” proclamations only about 15 times a year across the country, but they are associated with 80 percent of flood losses and 39 percent of fatalities.

The atmospheric river is hitting California just four days after President Biden declared a state of emergency “resulting from severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on March 9, 2023, and continuing.”

The Weather Service is warning of “locally catastrophic flooding impacts expected for portions of the coast, Central Valley, and the Sierra Nevada foothills.”

One of the high-risk areas covers the central Sierra Nevada, stretching from Yosemite National Park to east of Fresno. That’s where heavy rainfall totaling 3 to 6 inches will combine with rapid snowmelt to overwhelm area creeks and rivers. Some areas could see in excess of 8 inches.

A second high-risk zone has been introduced for the central California coastline and the coastal range from near Monterey to just west of Santa Barbara.

Flood watches expand into Southern California, including the Los Angeles area, and extend across much of central and Northern California.

Advertisement

Burn scar areas in parts of Southern California are at risk of dangerous debris flows. Ahead of the storm Monday, evacuation orders were given to residents in Santa Barbara County residing near the Alisal or Cave burn scars.

Santa Barbara is expecting 3 to 5 inches of rain through late Tuesday night.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Sierra Nevada, since primarily snow is expected to fall above 6,500 or 7,000 feet. Totals may reach 8 feet in the highest mountain peaks.

High-wind warnings also cover much of the Central Valley, with wind advisories occupying a patchwork across the remainder of California. They also extend into Nevada.

The storm now

A developing low-pressure system was several hundred miles west of the Bay Area on Tuesday morning. That counterclockwise-spinning low was drawing in a plume of robust subtropical moisture — the atmospheric river — from the west central Pacific as much as 6,000 miles away and slingshotting it east. The core of the atmospheric river was buffeting the coastline, and will continue to soak the already-waterlogged state before pinching off and sliding south into Wednesday.

Advertisement

Atmospheric rivers carry the bulk of their moisture between one and two miles above the ground. That’s why the greater precipitation totals are found in the foothills and mountains — the high terrain literally pokes into the atmospheric river and helps focus moisture.

The heaviest slug of moisture will exit central California to the east Tuesday afternoon, but bands of precipitation will linger in Southern California through much of Wednesday. That’s why Los Angeles will see the majority of its rainfall come down Tuesday night.

Storm-weary Californians are facing another strong Atmospheric River Event. Heavy rain may produce widespread considerable flood threats, mudslides, and debris flows on burn scars. Dangerous to impossible travel expected across the interior Northeast due to heavy snow. pic.twitter.com/QYHw7eSxOf — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 14, 2023

Impacts so far

Considerable precipitation totals have already been realized, and some may be doubled by the end of the event. As of 6 a.m. Pacific time, several locations in California had already reported multiple feet of snow from the incoming system:

40 inches in Round Valley.

40 inches in South Lake.

34 inches in Lone Pine.

18 inches in Pine Crest.

Rainfall reports of between 0.5 and 1 inch were common, with slightly lesser totals in the lowlands of the Central Valley. However, flood advisories were hoisted for much of central and Northern California, including in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Redwood City and San Mateo. That’s where the Weather Service was warning that “additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area, with the highest amounts in the coastal hills.”

Advertisement

While the worst of this forthcoming atmospheric river had yet to arrive as of the predawn hours Tuesday, it was moving into an area with increased vulnerability stemming from heavy rainfall from prior storms.

On Friday, a potent atmospheric river slammed much of California, bringing up to a foot of rain in the mountains of Tulare County in the town of Peppermint. Nearby Springville saw more than 8 inches of rain, then promptly experienced disastrous flooding that prompted evacuations and the issuance of a dire “flash flood emergency.”

In Monterey County, a levee on the Pajaro River failed, inundating the entire town of Pajaro and forcing a mass evacuation. Monterey County officials said it may be months before some homes are habitable again.

With the atmospheric river coming ashore Tuesday morning, winds were howling in Monterey County, with gusts up to 50 mph.

What lies ahead

In the Central Valley, precipitation totals of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected, with at least 3 to 6 inches of rain in the Sierra Foothills below the rain-snow line. The rain should change to snow around 6,500 or 7,000 feet, above which 2 to 5 feet of snow is likely, except 4 to 7 feet above 8,000 feet and up to 10 feet above 9,000 feet elevation. About half of that forecast has already been realized.

Advertisement

Avalanche warnings are in effect for parts of the east slopes of the Sierra.

“Heavy snowfall, rain on snow, and strong winds will overload the snowpack, which contains buried persistent weak layers,” wrote the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center. “Travel will be difficult and very dangerous. Expect widespread areas of unstable snow.”

Closer to the ocean, 3 to 6 inches of rain could fall in the coastal ranges south of the Bay Area and north of Los Angeles.

The San Francisco Bay Area is expecting up to about 1.5 inches of rain, while a general 2 to 3 inches of rain is forecast in Los Angeles. The heaviest rain in Southern California may coincide with the evening commute Tuesday and last overnight.

Strong winds gusting on the order of 55 mph are expected at the coast, with 45 mph winds in the Central Valley and up to 75 mph in the mountains.

Conditions will improve north to south late Tuesday into Wednesday.

GiftOutline Gift Article