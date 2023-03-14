PM Update: Wind chills dip to the teens tonight, and still gusty Wednesday

We only had to wait until mid-March for it to feel like winter. Joking aside, it was one of the coldest days compared with the average in weeks and of the season. If you weren’t feeling it enough with highs in the low-to-mid-40s, the wind probably got you there. Gusts peaked at 51 mph in Dulles and 52 in Baltimore. D.C. fell just shy of gusts to 50 mph, but winds stay feisty into the night.