PM Update: Wind chills dip to the teens tonight, and still gusty Wednesday

* Wind advisory until 2 a.m. *
Through Tonight: Winds stay strong into the night as a coastal low off New England reaches peak intensity. They may even increase a bit mid- to late evening, especially west of the city and into higher elevations. Pretty much everyone gets to and below freezing, with lows mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Gusts as high as 50 mph are possible through the overnight, and they ease to gusting around 40 mph by dawn. Wind chills dip into the teens late night.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Compared with today, a little less windy. Compared with a normal day, still quite windy. Sunshine dominates as northwest winds blow around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts near and past 40 mph. Temperatures claw their way to highs around 50. Winds do finally start to diminish toward sunset.
