Coastal storm bombarding Northeast with snow, rain and high winds

An intensifying nor’easter, unleashing heavy snow, rain and strong winds, is clobbering the Northeast and the storm won’t relent until Wednesday. The weight of the snow on trees and power lines combined with gusts over 40 mph has already cut power to more than 250,000 customers. The highest number of outages were in eastern New York and western Massachusetts, according to the utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

Outages are expected to increase as snow totals mount and winds escalate.

Precipitation arrived late Monday and has been falling as snow — heavy at times — across interior regions of the Northeast and New England. The rain-snow line has set up roughly 30 to 50 miles north of the Connecticut shore. The snow has been piling up, especially across higher elevations, with accumulations already past 20 inches in hilly areas that are likely to soar as high as 30 inches or more by the time the storm ends.

Numerous businesses and schools closed Tuesday because of difficult to impossible travel conditions. Hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed across the Northeast.

Travel was also disrupted on many thoroughfares because of snowfall and downed trees. Interstate 90 in western Massachusetts was under a 40 mph speed restriction, with more than 900 pieces of equipment deployed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Closer to the coast, including around New York City, it has mainly been a tale of rain and strong winds thus far. Boston has also seen a driving rain but should ultimately see some accumulating snow as the storm draws in colder air late Tuesday. New York City could also flip to snow late but with little or no accumulation expected.

The powerful low-pressure center of the storm was to the southeast of Cape Cod on Tuesday morning. Its central pressure has dropped by about 18 millibars over the past 24 hours, signaling a rapid strengthening of the storm. That is about 6 millibars shy of the 24-millibar drop in 24 hours required to reach “bomb cyclone” status. It could still become a bomb cyclone Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Storm developments through Tuesday morning

Snow was falling Tuesday morning from the Canadian border southward through much of New England and eastern New York state. Over southeastern New England, precipitation was coming down as steady and occasionally heavy rain. Rain will flip to snow in most spots by Tuesday evening.

Here’s a good example of how heavy the snow is weighing down power lines. pic.twitter.com/py3xWlPYAt — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) March 14, 2023

As much as 20 to 30 inches of snow has been reported in the high elevations of the Berkshires and in the eastern Catskills, as well as southern Vermont. Widespread snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour piled up the totals over a short period overnight with heavy snow continuing at times today.

A general 8 to 16 inches was common in hillier locations of New England and New York as of midmorning. About a foot had fallen north of Worcester to the northwest of Boston, and roughly 7 to 14 inches had accumulated around Albany.

Here are the highest reported snowfall totals, by state:

Windsor, Mass. — 28 inches

Readsboro, Vt. — 24.5 inches

Palenville, N.Y. — 18 inches

Ipswich, N.H. — 17 inches

Vernon, N.J. — 9 inches

More snow to come

Snowfall rates of a half-inch to an inch per hour will remain common Tuesday, focused on parts of New York and higher elevations to the east. Bands of heavy snow may develop and affect parts the urban corridor as well.

Additional snowfall of 6 inches or more will be common at elevations above 1,000 feet as some spots add another foot or more to what has already fallen. At lower elevations, accumulations should be more like a coating to a few inches, mainly on grass.

Since it’s mid-March, temperatures are only marginally supportive of heavy accumulating snowfall at lower elevations. Low temperatures were mainly in the upper 20s and low 30s in the cold spots Monday night. Temperatures are anticipated to stay fairly steady through Tuesday before dropping late in the day.

Factoring in the increasingly high sun angle of meteorological spring, with some rays still making it through the clouds, places that do not see substantial snow rates may have trouble accumulating on pavement during the day, especially where rain was falling before changing to snow.

A mess for I-95 corridor and coastal areas

The big cities along Interstate 95 have not seen any snow accumulation thus far. In New York City, raindrops are expected to turn to snow before the storm ends, potentially leading to light accumulations mainly on grass. It’s a similar story for Long Island and coastal Connecticut to the inner Cape.

Farther north in Boston, heavy rain has been the story. With temperatures hovering around 40, the city has picked up more than 2 inches of rain through Tuesday morning. Rain is slated to change to snow by late Tuesday, with about 4 to 6 inches forecast to accumulate in the metro area by Wednesday morning.

A high-wind warning remains in effect for the eastern shores of Massachusetts, including Boston, Cape Cod and the islands. Pounding surf and some minor coastal flooding is focused on the same area.

Also along near and along those same shorelines, northwest winds sustained around 30 mph and gusting to 50 or 60 mph are likely as the storm ramps up into Tuesday night, potentially leading to power outages. Gusts upward of 50 mph are also possible in the snowier spots of New York and Massachusetts, which may exacerbate outage issues there.

South of New York City, signs of the storm are limited to cold and wind. While a few snow showers have dotted the landscape into Maryland, the main story will be gusts as high as around 50 mph in the Washington and Baltimore areas, where a wind advisory was in effect into Tuesday night.

From where it sits off Cape Cod this morning, the low-pressure center should track northward into the Gulf of Maine before probably stalling or looping near or just offshore eastern New England. It will then slowly pull away Wednesday, with gusty winds persisting in its wake.

Warmer temperatures late this week and a chance of rain this weekend promise to melt the remaining snow quickly.

