Atmospheric river eases after bringing flooding, high winds to California

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Californians are catching their breath after another atmospheric river pummeled the state to start the week, bringing serious flash flooding and prompting evacuations just days after a severe deluge last Friday. Roughly 185,000 customers remained without power Wednesday morning following a bout of severe winds that accompanied the storm system, while signs point to another atmospheric river approaching the coast next week.

As Tuesday’s atmospheric river mixed roaring high altitude winds down to the ground, San Francisco International Airport logged a hurricane-like gust to 77 mph. Napa County Airport saw winds to 52 mph, while Loma Prieta, an elevated station at 3,225 feet atop the highest peak in the Santa Cruz Mountains, gusted to 97 mph. Sacramento’s McLellan Airport saw a gust to 60 mph. Many trees and power lines were toppled.

WIND DAMAGE: Huge trees have toppled all over #Livermore. We counted a dozen along a single street. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rbBuIt1g4D — Brooks Jarosz (@BrooksKTVU) March 14, 2023

Leading up to event, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center declared a rare “high risk” of flash flooding and excessive rainfall. It warned of “considerable to locally catastrophic” flood impacts as the moisture fire hose targeted the coast.

Advertisement

While the flood threat has largely subsided, renewed concern could arise next week with the approach of another atmospheric river.

Heavy rainfall and flooding

Rainfall totals from this latest atmospheric river were about 0.5 to 2.0 inches at low elevations near the coast as well as in California’s Central Valley. But in the Sierra Nevada foothills and coastal ranges 2 to 6 inches was common.

An emergency was declared in Shasta County in Northern California, with evacuation orders issued in the town of Anderson. That’s where the swollen Sacramento River was flowing into an A.C.I.D. canal at South Street. Residents were evacuated to a Red Cross Shelter at the Church of Nazarene in Redding.

The Sacramento River near Red Bluff reached moderate flood stage on Wednesday morning.

In Sonoma County, the Russian River overflowed its banks, causing flooding in Guerneville. Moderate flooding was also reported on Colgan, Green Valley and Mark West creeks, spurring flood warnings.

Advertisement

The incessant atmospheric rivers have posed challenges from a water resources standpoint at many reservoirs. While the water is of great value, keeping rivers dammed increases the risk of upstream flooding — but allows for the filling of reservoirs. Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has seen a jump of 217 feet in water levels since September of 2021, and now has 3.5 million acre-feet of additional water in the lake.

In Southern California, many locations set March 14 rainfall records, including downtown Los Angeles, which registered 1.89 inches. The downpours pushed Conejo Creek in Camarillo, about 45 miles northwest of Los Angeles, over its banks, prompting a flood warning.

Extreme snowfall

In the mountains of the Sierra Nevada, a total of 2 to 10 feet of snow likely came down Friday through Tuesday, with the loftiest totals above 9,000 feet elevation. That has helped the southern Sierra to pile up its largest snowpack on record, with about 2½ times more snow on the ground than average.

Advertisement

The Central Sierra Snow Lab off Interstate 80 near Donner Pass is within 3 inches of overtaking the winter of 1982-1983 as the second snowiest on record. It has received 668 inches, or 56.7 feet, so far, including 17.3 inches from this latest storm.

The Southern Sierra Nevada now officially has its largest snowpack in recorded history, passing 1982-1983.



The snowpack is a staggering 244% of the peak snowpack average. pic.twitter.com/3YSHyASbCy — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 11, 2023

Below 4,500 feet elevation, warm temperatures have been hastily melting snow, contributing to flood concerns. Above that threshold, the snowpack has remained in place, but has been unstable at times. Avalanche warnings were finally dropped for the east slopes of the Sierra on Wednesday morning.

Despite the adverse impacts, the snow has been crucial for making a dent in the precipitation deficit and helping bust California’s drought. Three months ago, 40 percent of the state was covered by “extreme” or “exceptional” drought, the two worst categories designated by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Both categories have since been dropped — attesting to the improvement.

What’s next

The atmospheric river that affected California through Wednesday morning has since dropped south into Mexico and will hit the Baja Peninsula through Thursday. Beyond that, quiet weather looks likely for the next few days. Some rain showers, mostly light in nature and widely-scattered, are probable late Thursday into Friday. Computer models project the next atmospheric river will affect the state early next week, with another round of significant precipitation.

Advertisement

After that, it looks like a continued parade of storms will persist over the northeast Pacific. That will send low pressure systems into coastal Oregon and Washington, each of which could draw filaments of moisture and steer atmospheric rivers into the coast of California. There’s no telling when this pattern may let up.

The Weather Service Climate Prediction Center projects high chances for wetter-than-normal weather California through late March.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article