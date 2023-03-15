PM Update: Chilly with winds waning tonight, then a springlike Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We do wind well. I am not sure that’s a good thing, but still. Today it was gusts to around 45 mph as the coastal low off New England slowly departs to the east. We will finally see winds diminish tonight. By tomorrow afternoon, it might feel like the beautiful weather was worth the wait.

Through tonight: It’s much clearer than not through the night. We could see some cloudier moments after midnight. Lows range from near 30 to the mid-30s. Winds die off a good deal with sunset, and they are light late night toward morning.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Spring is back. Plan on lots of sun as temperatures rise to near and above 60 during the afternoon. Winds are from the south-southwest around 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

The return of wintry weather has kept pollen in check. Today’s tree pollen count is moderate at 23.6 grains per cubic meter. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.

A cold week: It was our sixth day in a row, and seventh of the last eight, with below-average temperatures in the city. That’s enough to tie our longest streak of below-average temperatures during the winter season. It wasn’t nearly as cold as the streak it ties from around Christmas, but a reminder it can still be cold, nonetheless. We probably end the streak with an above-average day tomorrow.

