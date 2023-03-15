D.C.-area forecast: Sunny, slightly warmer but still windy today; really nice tomorrow

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Brighter, a few degrees warmer, and a little less windy than yesterday, but still too gusty to score any higher. Express forecast Today: Sunny, still windy and a bit warmer. Highs: Low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, diminishing winds. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny, light winds. Highs: Low 60s. Forecast in detail Today’s winds are lighter than yesterday, but not by much. The breeze is still plenty blustery as we trend a bit warmer today, before much lighter winds tonight and a pleasantly mild Thursday. Shower chances return Thursday night through Friday night, although any rain during the day on Friday could be scattered and light. The breeze is back this weekend as we trend colder again by Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Blue skies and bright sunshine today but still windy. Not quite as windy as yesterdays’ 40-50 mph gusts, but still blustery with gusts more like 30-40 mph. After a chilly start this morning in the upper 20s and low 30s, temperatures also show some improvement from yesterday, with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds rapidly diminish as we get into the evening. Skies remain mostly clear as we drop toward overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Tomorrow looks really nice with high pressure in control. Temperatures warm nicely under mostly to partly sunny skies, reaching afternoon highs in the low 60s, with only a light breeze from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies become mostly cloudy and most spots should only fall back into the 40s, as a light wind from the south keeps the milder air in place. Can’t rule out a few showers moving in overnight. Confidence: Medium

Scattered light showers are possible Friday as a cold front approaches, with mild highs in the 60s, followed by a possible period of steadier rain Friday night. Winds pick up a bit from the southwest Friday afternoon into evening, with overnight lows in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning. Otherwise, we should see increasing sunshine and a gusty breeze with highs managing the low to mid-50s. Saturday night trends colder again with lows down to the mid-20s to low 30s, before a partly sunny and continued breezy Sunday with highs only in the 40s and wind chills maxing out in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium

