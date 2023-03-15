D.C.-area forecast: Sunny, slightly warmer but still windy today; really nice tomorrow

Today (Wednesday): Blue skies and bright sunshine today but still windy. Not quite as windy as yesterdays’ 40-50 mph gusts, but still blustery with gusts more like 30-40 mph. After a chilly start this morning in the upper 20s and low 30s, temperatures also show some improvement from yesterday, with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Winds rapidly diminish as we get into the evening. Skies remain mostly clear as we drop toward overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Thursday): Tomorrow looks really nice with high pressure in control. Temperatures warm nicely under mostly to partly sunny skies, reaching afternoon highs in the low 60s, with only a light breeze from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies become mostly cloudy and most spots should only fall back into the 40s, as a light wind from the south keeps the milder air in place. Can’t rule out a few showers moving in overnight. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Scattered light showers are possible Friday as a cold front approaches, with mild highs in the 60s, followed by a possible period of steadier rain Friday night. Winds pick up a bit from the southwest Friday afternoon into evening, with overnight lows in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium
A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning. Otherwise, we should see increasing sunshine and a gusty breeze with highs managing the low to mid-50s. Saturday night trends colder again with lows down to the mid-20s to low 30s, before a partly sunny and continued breezy Sunday with highs only in the 40s and wind chills maxing out in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium