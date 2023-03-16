Cross-country storm brings snow and a tornado risk to central states

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The same storm system that delivered flash flooding and prolific mountain snows to California this week is sweeping east, bringing an assortment of hazardous weather across the Lower 48. Heavy snow is likely over the Upper Midwest, with severe thunderstorms in the South. Parts of Texas are even eyeing a tornado risk on Thursday.

The triggering storm is a wave of low pressure that first swept ashore along the West Coast. It tugged a filament of deep tropical moisture from the central Pacific eastward, blasting California with an atmospheric fire hose and delivering winds as high as 77 mph to the Bay Area. The National Weather Service even issued a rare tornado warning for extreme northwestern Arizona.

Now, winter storm warnings are in effect over parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, where the storm system is dropping a swath of moderate to locally heavy snow on its back side. Totals of a half-foot or more are probable — and up to 20 inches is expected in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Minneapolis, which has already seen its eighth-snowiest winter on record, is bracing for another several inches by Thursday night.

Severe weather is expected on the warm side of the low-pressure system, where Gulf of Mexico moisture and mildness are present. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center’s outlook for Thursday afternoon and evening says there is an “enhanced risk,” level 3 out of 5, for an area around Dallas-Fort Worth and stretching into southern Oklahoma and southwestern Arkansas. Hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes are all expected.

Advertisement

Signs point to a continued active weather pattern next week.

The storm now

As of midday Thursday, the low-pressure zone was near the border of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An approaching upper-air system — a pocket of high-altitude frigid air, low pressure and spin — was nestled in a dip in the jet stream to the west. As that disturbance aloft passes overtop the fledgling surface low, it will intensify it. That means the surface low will deepen, or strength, and will inhale more air from all angles.

That does a few things. It draws warm, moist air from the Gulf northward and drapes it across the southern Plains. That provides CAPE, or convective available potential energy, to juice up the atmosphere and fuel thunderstorms. The stronger the low, the farther north moisture can surge, and the more instability, or fuel, will build.

The low is also sucking cold air southward in its wake. The resulting clash of the air masses along a cold front that’s moving to the southeast will trigger severe weather. The cold air, meanwhile, is turning precipitation into snow north and west of the low-pressure center.

The warm side: Severe thunderstorms threaten

Areas at risk: A level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk of severe weather has been drawn for south-central Oklahoma and northeastern Texas. Nearly 8 million people are in the enhanced zone, including residents of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Interstate 30 corridor east toward Texarkana is also in the enhanced category. Farther south along Interstate 35, a level 2 out of 5 risk covers Waco, Austin and San Antonio while also stretching east toward Shreveport, La.

Hazards: With initial thunderstorms that develop along the H.E. Bailey Turnpike/Interstate 44 in southwest Oklahoma, hail to the size of limes or an isolated tornado can be expected. Thereafter, thunderstorms will expand in coverage and merge into a line. Damaging straight-line winds, perhaps in excess of 60 mph, as well as a few tornadoes can be expected. There is also a chance that a couple of rotating thunderstorms could develop in East Texas around Lufkin or Tyler during the afternoon, presenting a risk for tornadoes.

Timing: Thunderstorms should form across Oklahoma during the early to midafternoon. By the time of the evening commute, they’ll be firing around Dallas north toward the Red River. A separate batch of storms will simultaneously be cropping up across East Texas. After dark, a line of severe storms will solidify and move southeast into East Texas, western Arkansas and Louisiana.

Action items: Have a way to be notified of severe weather warnings and a plan to locate a shelter if a warning is issued.

The cold side: A snowstorm

Where heavy snow is possible: Winter storm warnings are in effect for central and northern Nebraska, northeast Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A watch covers the northern half of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, while advisories blanket the remainder of a swath from the Upper Midwest to southern Nebraska. The Twin Cities; James River Valley of South Dakota including Brookings, Aberdeen and Watertown; northwestern Iowa including Sioux City; and Grand Island, Neb., are all under winter weather advisories.

Projected amounts: In most spots, a general 3 to 7 inches of snow will fall but locally heavier amounts are possible. The Upper Peninsula will have a steep south-to-north gradient in snow accumulations, with a half-foot in southern portions and a foot or two to the north, along the coast of Lake Superior. Gusty winds to 45 mph behind the storm may loft freshly fallen snow in a few patches, though the snow will probably be too heavy and wet for blizzard conditions.

Timing: Snow was winding down in Nebraska and South Dakota as it slid through northwest Iowa and Minnesota. For other areas under advisories or warnings, snow will begin shortly if it hasn’t already, and should continue through the night before tapering off west to east by early Friday at the latest.

Action items: Avoid untreated roadways and alter travel plans, especially in places prone to blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

GiftOutline Gift Article