PM Update: Shower odds grow Friday as temperatures again reach the 60s

Our streak of chilly days ended today. Highs in the low and mid-60s are above average, and the trees plus greenery undoubtedly took notice. Warm weather stays with us through tomorrow out ahead of a cold front. It’ll be much cloudier than today, and some showers may dot the region by afternoon. Cooler conditions are back for the weekend.

Through Tonight: Temperatures are mild this evening and overnight. After a mainly clear evening, we’ll see clouds increase overnight. Lows range across the 40s.

Tomorrow (Friday): There’ll be a good deal of clouds Friday. Probably some showers during the afternoon and evening as well. Any that occur should be rather light. It’s on the warm side, with highs in the mid-60s. Winds are gusty from the south-southwest.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is low at 13.1 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are also low.

