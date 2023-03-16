D.C.-area forecast: Winds ease and it warms up. Highs in the 60s are back.

Today (Thursday): The light southwest breeze (at around 5 to 10 mph) and sunny skies make highs in the lower 60s feel just fine. You will want a heavier jacket heading out in the morning, as we start the day in the 30s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds are quickly on the increase. South winds remain fairly light. Lows settle in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): The morning is mostly cloudy with some spotty showers possible in the afternoon. Breezes pick back up with gusts at about 30 mph. Temperatures are mild, peaking in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A few showers linger in the evening but shouldn’t amount to much. Gusty winds shift from southwest to northwest as a strong cold front moves through around midnight. Lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
West winds remain strong on Saturday, gusting to 30 mph. Skies clear but highs do no better than lower 50s and feel even colder. Winds remain gusty overnight as the heart of the cold air starts to settle in. Lows bottom out in the mid- to upper 20s in our colder areas — a concern for open blooms on trees — and closer to freezing downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday feels like winter despite a ton of sun. Winds remain brisk, gusting over 25 mph, and highs are in the low to mid-40s. Overnight winds finally calm as high pressure settles in. This allows lows to range through the 20s, except near 30 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Winds are minimal on Monday and highs do a bit better, topping out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies are mostly sunny, so you can tell exactly where east and west are at sunrise and sunset with the spring equinox occurring at 5:24 p.m. Confidence: Medium