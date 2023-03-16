D.C.-area forecast: Winds ease and it warms up. Highs in the 60s are back.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: Winds finally abate, no need to equivocate, mild temperatures are first rate. Express forecast Today: Lots of sun and light breezes. Highs: 60 to 64.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 42 to 48.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon showers and gusty winds. Highs: 62 to 66. Forecast in detail Finally, it’s a day in which you don’t have to walk at a 45-degree angle into the wind! Beautiful sunshine and gentle breezes prevail. But don’t get used to it, as a cold front brings back gusty winds late tomorrow and they continue into the weekend. As the front comes through late Friday, a few showers are likely. The weekend clears up and dries out but is downright chilly.

Today (Thursday): The light southwest breeze (at around 5 to 10 mph) and sunny skies make highs in the lower 60s feel just fine. You will want a heavier jacket heading out in the morning, as we start the day in the 30s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds are quickly on the increase. South winds remain fairly light. Lows settle in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): The morning is mostly cloudy with some spotty showers possible in the afternoon. Breezes pick back up with gusts at about 30 mph. Temperatures are mild, peaking in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few showers linger in the evening but shouldn’t amount to much. Gusty winds shift from southwest to northwest as a strong cold front moves through around midnight. Lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

West winds remain strong on Saturday, gusting to 30 mph. Skies clear but highs do no better than lower 50s and feel even colder. Winds remain gusty overnight as the heart of the cold air starts to settle in. Lows bottom out in the mid- to upper 20s in our colder areas — a concern for open blooms on trees — and closer to freezing downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday feels like winter despite a ton of sun. Winds remain brisk, gusting over 25 mph, and highs are in the low to mid-40s. Overnight winds finally calm as high pressure settles in. This allows lows to range through the 20s, except near 30 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Winds are minimal on Monday and highs do a bit better, topping out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies are mostly sunny, so you can tell exactly where east and west are at sunrise and sunset with the spring equinox occurring at 5:24 p.m. Confidence: Medium

