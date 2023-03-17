P.M. Update: Showers into tonight, then a wind-chilled weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Temperatures were held back a bit by all the clouds and occasional showers today. While a bit warmer than average highs were in the upper 50s to near 60, it wasn’t quite a postcard kind of day. It’s mostly dry this evening, but we’ll have occasional showers into the night. Feeling a bit like Ireland.

Through Tonight: Clouds continue to be numerous, with the potential for some showers sticking with us through about midnight or the predawn. Anything that falls is quick and not too heavy. Temperatures make it into the mid-30s to about 40. Northwest winds remain gusty through the night.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds may still be on the thick side early — otherwise, it’s a mix of clouds and sun through the day. Temperatures are mainly in the low 50s. Winds are from the northwest about 15 to 20 mph, with gusts past 30 mph.

Sunday: Lows are in the mid-20s to near 30 so it’s a frozen start. Don’t plan on much change with sunrise. It’s cold throughout, as highs only make the mid-40s. Northwest winds blow about 20 mph, with gusts past 30 mph.

See Camden Walker's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 153.7 grains per cubic meter. Grass and mold spores are low.

