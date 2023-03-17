D.C.-area forecast: Spotty showers today ahead of a blustery weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today (Friday): Any early peaks and moments of sunshine — maybe a nice sunrise? — should cloud over quick. As clouds increase, so do our spotty shower chances. Most anytime may feature passing raindrops, but total rainfall will be minimal. Southwesterly breezes may gust around 25 mph at times, helping boost temperatures into the upper 50s to mid-60s (in the sunnier spots). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: More numerous and a couple moderate-intensity showers are possible in the evening until a cold front passes. Still, overall precipitation amounts may be capped at around a tenth or two of an inch. As the cold front moves through, we could see some gusts near 30 mph as the wind direction shifts toward the northwest. Near dawn, low temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday: Any final shower or two should move out pretty early in the morning. West and northwest winds build toward gusts around 25 mph at times. Despite partially sunny skies, the air behind our cold front is indeed chilly. We may only top out in the low to mid-50s, which is slightly below average. Wind chills may stay in the 40s all day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Blustery northwest wind gusts near 25 mph are possible as skies remain partly cloudy. Low temperatures may cool down into the mid-20s to around 30 degrees. Most of the cherry blossoms should be ok but if we hear otherwise, we’ll alert you. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Pretty darn wintry-feeling but we only go upward from this coldest day of the weekend. High temperatures could only make it into the low to mid-40s. At least we should have tons of sunshine helping negate wind chills in the 30s. For one last day we’ll probably have to deal with a few northwesterly wind gusts near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Winds should calm and skies remain mostly clear. This combination traditionally allows temperatures to fall very effectively, so we may get into the chilly 20s throughout the region — downtown will be close. Confidence: Medium

Calmer winds and sunnier skies greet us for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures generally aiming for the 50s. Perhaps as cool as around 50 degrees on Monday to possibly as warm as 60 degrees on Tuesday. The spring equinox occurs Monday at 5:24 p.m. Be sure to enjoy an exact-east sunrise and exact-west sunset as we start the workweek! Confidence: Medium

