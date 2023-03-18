D.C.-area forecast: Seasonable but gusty today, then colder through Sunday

Today (Saturday): Clouds are probably most numerous early, but we may see moments of extra shade from those fluffy friends through afternoon. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Highs are in the low and mid-50s, but feeling cooler. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Most spots hit the 20s, with a range of about 24 to 30. It looks like temperatures only hover near freezing around the Tidal Basin for a few hours, and winds stay up. Fingers crossed; the blossoms should be mainly okay. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine should be more dominant as we close out the weekend. Northwest winds are still gusty, but a little less than today, and probably diminishing a bit with time. Highs in the low and mid-40s still feel rather cold, with more like 20s and 30s wind chills most of the day. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: It’s another cold one. Under mainly clear skies and with lighter winds, much of the area again falls into the 20s. Usually, these nights flex the urban heat island a bit, so we’ll try to get that downtown warmth to the Tidal Basin. Lows there are near freezing. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
High pressure is in control and transitioning warmer as we head into the workweek. Close to average mid- or upper 50s on Monday and near or above 60 by Tuesday. It’s a cold start Monday, with near or below freezing most spots. But sunshine and the high drifting east means warmer times are ahead. Confidence: Medium-High