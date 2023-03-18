D.C.-area forecast: Seasonable but gusty today, then colder through Sunday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: March has been keeping the chilly and windy weekend thing alive. So we go. Express forecast Today: Variably cloudy. Gusty. Highs: Low and mid-50s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 26-30ish.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Mid-40s. Forecast in detail We’ve got another chilly weekend when compared to the days around it. With increasing signs of spring going into next week, I think we’ll be able to deal. The main downside — as usual around here — is a pesky wind. It’ll be gusty today and tomorrow, which helps offset the sunshine, especially when you’re in the shade. Maybe it’ll keep crowds away from the early bloomers?

Today (Saturday): Clouds are probably most numerous early, but we may see moments of extra shade from those fluffy friends through afternoon. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Highs are in the low and mid-50s, but feeling cooler. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Most spots hit the 20s, with a range of about 24 to 30. It looks like temperatures only hover near freezing around the Tidal Basin for a few hours, and winds stay up. Fingers crossed; the blossoms should be mainly okay. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine should be more dominant as we close out the weekend. Northwest winds are still gusty, but a little less than today, and probably diminishing a bit with time. Highs in the low and mid-40s still feel rather cold, with more like 20s and 30s wind chills most of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s another cold one. Under mainly clear skies and with lighter winds, much of the area again falls into the 20s. Usually, these nights flex the urban heat island a bit, so we’ll try to get that downtown warmth to the Tidal Basin. Lows there are near freezing. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure is in control and transitioning warmer as we head into the workweek. Close to average mid- or upper 50s on Monday and near or above 60 by Tuesday. It’s a cold start Monday, with near or below freezing most spots. But sunshine and the high drifting east means warmer times are ahead. Confidence: Medium-High

