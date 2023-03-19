D.C.-area forecast: Sunny today with a chilly breeze; warming up this week

Today (Sunday): Brrr... a wintry feel returns today with morning temperatures starting in the 20s and afternoon highs only in the low to mid-40s. Factoring in the wind — with gusts near 25 to 30 mph — it will feel more like the 30s during the afternoon despite the bright sunshine. Layer up if you’re heading to the Tidal Basin to take in the blossoms; perhaps the cold will keep away large crowds. Confidence: High
Tonight: The cold continues with diminishing evening winds and overnight lows in the 20s, which is around 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): A sunny and dry start to the workweek with afternoon highs rebounding closer to average, in the low to mid-50s. And with lighter winds, not much of wind chill if at all. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and seasonable with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
A quiet weather pattern continues Tuesday and Wednesday with higher temperatures. Highs should reach near 60 to the low 60s both days with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and increasing clouds on Wednesday due to an approaching area of low pressure. Lows Tuesday night remain rather mild in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium
Our next chance of showers probably doesn’t arrive until late Wednesday or Thursday, with highs near or past 70 likely by Thursday and Friday.