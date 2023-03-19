D.C.-area forecast: Sunny today with a chilly breeze; warming up this week

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: A few points for sunny skies, but it's cold with a somewhat blustery breeze and highs only in the 40s. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, diminishing wind. Lows: 20s to near 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny and seasonable, light winds. Highs: Low to mid-50s. Forecast in detail It’s a cold end to the weekend as the cherry blossoms get a bit of a shock, with temperatures dipping below freezing early this morning and again tonight, but hopefully not for enough hours to cause any damage. We turn warmer tomorrow, and the warming trend continues through the week, with 70s possible by Thursday and Friday as shower chances try to make a comeback.

Today (Sunday): Brrr... a wintry feel returns today with morning temperatures starting in the 20s and afternoon highs only in the low to mid-40s. Factoring in the wind — with gusts near 25 to 30 mph — it will feel more like the 30s during the afternoon despite the bright sunshine. Layer up if you’re heading to the Tidal Basin to take in the blossoms; perhaps the cold will keep away large crowds. Confidence: High

Tonight: The cold continues with diminishing evening winds and overnight lows in the 20s, which is around 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through midweek ...

Tomorrow (Monday): A sunny and dry start to the workweek with afternoon highs rebounding closer to average, in the low to mid-50s. And with lighter winds, not much of wind chill if at all. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and seasonable with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

A quiet weather pattern continues Tuesday and Wednesday with higher temperatures. Highs should reach near 60 to the low 60s both days with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and increasing clouds on Wednesday due to an approaching area of low pressure. Lows Tuesday night remain rather mild in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Our next chance of showers probably doesn’t arrive until late Wednesday or Thursday, with highs near or past 70 likely by Thursday and Friday.

