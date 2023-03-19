PM Update: Milder and calmer Monday but still slightly below-average

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Our final hours of breezes come to an end late Sunday evening in the Washington area. Sunshine rules Monday, and conditions are nearly calm at times, helping our still-below-average temperatures feel noticeably more mild than the weekend. A warming trend is ahead. Consider viewing the near-peak cherry blossoms as early as Monday if you can manage it!

Through tonight: Only a few passing clouds. Northwest breezes gusting around 20 mph early evening may turn nearly calm by sunrise. Low temperatures dip down into the 20s (10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year) with the Tidal Basin probably not staying at or below the damaging 28-degree threshold long enough for blossom concerns.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Monday): A warming trend slowly begins, with high temperatures aiming for the low to mid-50s. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine, continued precipitation-free conditions and highs closer to average, in the low to mid-50s. Southwest breezes are barely noticeable at times, so there may not be any wind chills to speak of. Overnight stays clear and fairly calm, with low temperatures in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Cherry blossoms should be okay.

See Molly Robey’s forecast through midweek. Chat tonight with us on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter at 7:19 p.m. for the weekly Sunday Sunset Live Q&A.

Update on our regional rainfall deficit

The National Weather Service is watching our region for wildfire concerns, given the lack of rain, the notable breeziness and the very dry air. This allows any dry wood or grasses on the ground to easily serve as wildfire fuel. Just how dry have we gotten? While there’s no longer-term drought concern to speak of, we do have a notable rainfall deficit.

On the map above, areas in the lighter yellow would need at least two inches of rain to catch up with what should have fallen from Jan. 1 to Sunday. Darker yellow shadings could stand to see four to six inches. As the sun gets higher in the springtime sky and able to evaporate more moisture from the soil, we’ll keep an eye on drought concerns. Once growing season officially starts, we’ll also see plants pulling moisture from the topsoil.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article