Heavy rain, snow and high winds expected to bombard storm-weary California

Waterlogged California, which has endured flooding, landslides, paralyzing amounts of snow and damaging winds in recent weeks, is bracing for yet another powerful storm system that is expected to barge inland Tuesday and Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This storm, the latest in a parade of systems that began in December, will likely have its greatest impacts in the central and southern parts of the state — from the Bay Area southward. It’s expected to be somewhat intense and slow-moving, unleashing very heavy precipitation and strong winds.

The National Weather Service office serving the Los Angeles region described it on Twitter as a “potentially high impact storm” and is forecasting “widespread moderate to locally heavy rain and mountain snow,” as well as damaging winds. For elevations above 5,000 feet, where at least 10 to 20 inches of snow is forecast, the office is warning of “dangerous to impossible driving conditions.”

High-wind watches for gusts up to 60 mph are in effect for much of southwest California, with gusts over 70 mph possible in the high terrain. Farther north, wind advisories are in effect for much of the Bay Area on Tuesday for gusts up to 50 mph, and higher in the mountains.

The precipitation is set to arrive predawn Tuesday and advance quickly inland. In Southern and interior central California, the heaviest activity is forecast between Tuesday afternoon and night, while the Bay Area may see its heaviest rain Tuesday morning. The central and southern Sierra Nevada — which have seen historic amounts of snow this winter — are anticipating additional feet of accumulation from this storm, as are the San Bernardino Mountains, where a blizzard last month cut off some communities and may have played a role in numerous deaths.

Winter storm watches and warnings take effect Tuesday morning in the Sierra Nevada and mountains of Southern California. While flood watches have not been declared, the Weather Service is monitoring coastal California and parts of Arizona for excessive rainfall on Tuesday.

“Now’s the time to make sure you and your family are prepared. Gather supplies for a go-bag, prep for a power outage and if told by officials to evacuate, don’t wait!” tweeted the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Precipitation should linger over Southern and central California on Wednesday, but its intensity is expected to gradually ease before tapering off on Thursday.

How the storm is expected to evolve

This latest storm and its attendant atmospheric river — a jet of subtropical moisture which stretches west to near Hawaii — was still well offshore California on Monday, but rain and snow are forecast to begin moving inland Monday night into Tuesday.

Its low-pressure center is poised to come ashore near San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the heaviest rain and snow focused to its south through Wednesday.

By Thursday morning, much of the coastal region from near the Bay Area southward to San Diego will probably receive about 1 to 3 inches of new rain. Similar amounts are expected in valley locations, while locally higher amounts are probable in some of the foothills

Recent storms filled reservoirs, triggered significant flooding and landslides, and cut power to tens of thousands of utility customers. Similar impacts could occur from this system.

🌊 After storms have improved drought conditions and filled state reservoirs, authorities have released water from California’s second-biggest reservoir, Lake Oroville. pic.twitter.com/SWqPnnnFwi — NoComment (@nocomment) March 20, 2023

Snow potential

Snow is expected to be abundant, tapping more cold air than did the last few storms. As a result, snow levels — which were as high as 9,000 feet last week — should be lower this time. This lowers the potential for snowmelt-induced flooding.

“Snow levels will mainly be between 5000 and 7000 feet Tuesday before crashing to around 4000 feet Tuesday night into Wednesday,” wrote the Weather Service office in Los Angeles.

The San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains north and east of Los Angeles will likely be among those measuring snowfall in feet. More than 60 inches is in the forecast from this event, and such amounts could extend into the central Sierra Nevada, where snow levels will be around 3,000 to 5,000 feet.

At the Central Sierra Snow Lab, not far from Lake Tahoe, 677 inches of snow has accumulated so far this season, the second most on record, only trailing 1951-52, when 812 inches fell. Seasonal totals have surpassed 650 inches at numerous ski resorts in the Sierra, more than twice the norm in some locations.

With 7.7" (19.5 cm) of #snow over the last day, '22/'23 has passed '82/'83 as the 2nd snowiest season (Oct 1 - Sept 30) since the CSSL was built in 1946! We now have a season total of 677" (56.4 feet, 17.2 m).



Still far from #1 but we'll get closer over the next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/M0thTCxZuI — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) March 20, 2023

Other hazards

Central and Southern Californians are facing not only heavy rain and snow.

A high-wind watch is up for Los Angeles and much of the surrounding area Tuesday. The Weather Service is forecasting south winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 60 mph. Mountainous elevations will probably see winds gusting to 70 or 80 mph and even higher gusts near summits.

Winds from the storm have already whipped up seas that will become threatening at the coast.

“High surf and hazardous seas are also expected in the Tuesday to Wednesday time frame! Breaking waves may even impact some harbor entrances,” the Weather Service office in Los Angeles tweeted.

Gusts upward of 60 mph are likely for Southern California zones on the water. Crashing waves may peak around 8 to 13 feet on Tuesday.

Storms to head east later this week

After hitting California, the storm is forecast to sweep eastward across the Lower 48 through the middle and latter portions of the week.

The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center is monitoring the likelihood for severe thunderstorms across the South beginning Thursday, while forecasters are also watching the late week for the possibility of significant rainfall in the Mississippi and Ohio valleys into Friday.

There is still little sign of a change to the broader weather pattern that is so conducive to California storminess.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

