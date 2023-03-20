PM Update: Chilly tonight, then warmer as clouds increase Tuesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spring is official this evening as of 5:24 p.m. It mostly felt the part today despite somewhat cooler than normal weather. Sunshine helped spike temperatures from morning lows in a mid-20s to near 30 range to afternoon highs near and above 50. It will be another chilly one tonight, but spring is taking over the rest of the week.

Through Tonight: Skies will be clear through most of the night. Lows will mainly dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s, which could be more like mid-30s in the city. Winds should be light and variable.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): High pressure will still be controlling our weather, but some moisture will be starting to stream in aloft, which means more in the way of cloudiness. I think it will largely be high level and thin. Temperatures will shoot for the low 60s during the afternoon. Winds will blow lightly from the southwest.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is low/moderate. Mold spores are low.

Cold mornings: Washington fell to 29 degrees on Sunday and 30 degrees this morning. That’s exactly 10 degrees below average for both days. Dulles fell to 23 degrees this morning and Baltimore dipped to 26 degrees for its coldest of the stretch.

As usual, it was even colder in the high country to the west. Retired National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Leffler alerted by email that the Monday low of 2 degrees in Canaan Valley, W.Va., was the coldest temperature east of the Mississippi River.

