D.C.-area forecast: Warming up this week as winter shifts to spring

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Winter’s waning hours offer a sunny chill, but you can sense the awakening of spring. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 49 to 54.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 27 to 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 58 to 63. Forecast in detail While we haven’t had much winter this year, mid-March made an effort to provide a modest chill. But temperatures steadily warm this week as we officially transition from winter to spring. Highs reach the 70s by Thursday and Friday even if they pull back slightly by the weekend. Rain chances are limited to Wednesday night and Friday into Saturday.

Today (Monday): We’re greeted by freezing temperatures headed out this morning. Sunshine allows highs to steadily warm into the low 50s, but that’s about 5 degrees below average. Spring officially arrives at 5:24 p.m. at the vernal equinox, when temperatures should be right around 50 degrees. Winds are light from the southwest at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies are clear and we have one more rather cold night. Lows range from the upper 20s in our colder areas to the low-to-mid 30s downtown. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The first full day of spring plays the part. After a crisp start, sunshine pushes highs to around 60 degrees with gentle breezes from the southwest (around 5 to 10 mph). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies are clear to partly cloudy and it’s not as cold as previous nights. Lows range from the low to mid-30s in our colder areas to the low 40s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Clouds build on Wednesday, slowing the warming trend slightly. Highs are stuck around 60 for one more day. At night, a few showers are possible (40 percent chance) because of a warm front passing by. Lows slip into the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Thursday and Friday, despite considerable cloud cover at times, are both quite mild. Highs probably surpass 70 both days, and a passing shower isn’t out of the question either afternoon (odds are a little higher on Friday). Thursday night is mostly cloudy with lows near 60, while showers are probable Friday night as temperatures fall to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A few showers could linger on Saturday, especially during the morning. But it doesn’t look like a washout. Generally, it’s breezy and mild with highs reaching 60 to 65. Skies clear and it turns cooler Saturday night with lows in the 40s. Sunday looks like a good one with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs again from 6o to 65. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article