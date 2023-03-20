D.C.-area forecast: Warming up this week as winter shifts to spring

Today (Monday): We’re greeted by freezing temperatures headed out this morning. Sunshine allows highs to steadily warm into the low 50s, but that’s about 5 degrees below average. Spring officially arrives at 5:24 p.m. at the vernal equinox, when temperatures should be right around 50 degrees. Winds are light from the southwest at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies are clear and we have one more rather cold night. Lows range from the upper 20s in our colder areas to the low-to-mid 30s downtown. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): The first full day of spring plays the part. After a crisp start, sunshine pushes highs to around 60 degrees with gentle breezes from the southwest (around 5 to 10 mph). Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies are clear to partly cloudy and it’s not as cold as previous nights. Lows range from the low to mid-30s in our colder areas to the low 40s downtown. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Clouds build on Wednesday, slowing the warming trend slightly. Highs are stuck around 60 for one more day. At night, a few showers are possible (40 percent chance) because of a warm front passing by. Lows slip into the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Thursday and Friday, despite considerable cloud cover at times, are both quite mild. Highs probably surpass 70 both days, and a passing shower isn’t out of the question either afternoon (odds are a little higher on Friday). Thursday night is mostly cloudy with lows near 60, while showers are probable Friday night as temperatures fall to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High
A few showers could linger on Saturday, especially during the morning. But it doesn’t look like a washout. Generally, it’s breezy and mild with highs reaching 60 to 65. Skies clear and it turns cooler Saturday night with lows in the 40s. Sunday looks like a good one with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs again from 6o to 65. Confidence: Medium