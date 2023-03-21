Intense storm with heavy rain, snow and high winds slamming California

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An intensifying winter storm is barreling into California on Tuesday with damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding, and feet of mountain snow. The storm is mostly targeting Southern California, where an atmospheric river will deliver the heaviest rain and snow beginning Tuesday morning and lasting into Wednesday. But a deepening low-pressure center spinning to the north is likely to pack a punch from the Bay Area southward.

High-wind warnings and wind advisories blanket much of the southern two-thirds of the state, while flood watches have been posted through Wednesday afternoon for the Central Coast, Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley. Winds have already gusted over 70 mph in the high terrain of Southern California, and the National Weather Service warned that power outages could mount.

Unrelenting stormy weather has left the ground waterlogged, with creeks, rivers and reservoirs swelling. Snow continues to accumulate in the Sierra Nevada, reaching historic levels in many areas.

In the foothills and mountainous parts of Southern California where it’s too warm to snow (generally below 5,000 feet), more than 7 inches of rain is expected. “Numerous flash floods are likely,” the Weather Service cautioned.

On Tuesday morning, flood advisories covered Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties as downpours drenched the area.

Just six months ago, California was entrenched in an extreme drought that dragged on for three years. Now it seems to be locked in a never-ending cycle of snow and rain, as snowmelt season looms this spring. Flood-control systems are likely to be increasingly stressed in the coming weeks.

Intensifying storm

A rapidly strengthening low-pressure system is set to make landfall over the Bay Area on Tuesday with winds that could send trees, branches and power lines toppling. Widespread power outages are expected.

Weather models show that the storm could strengthen so quickly that it meets the criteria for a “bomb cyclone” Tuesday morning, with its central pressure dropping 17 millibars in 24 hours, the Bay Area Weather Service noted in a forecast discussion. The lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.

Forecasts had wavered on the exact placement and strength of the low, and how long it might linger. On Monday night, models showed the low moving over the San Francisco peninsula, which would direct the strongest winds to the south, from the Central Coast to the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Gusts up to 70 mph are forecast for parts of the Central Coast, where a high-wind warning is in effect through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the Bay Area National Weather Service wrote in a warning message. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.”

Impacts could mount depending on how long the low-pressure center spins along the coast, delivering prolonged high winds and rain.

Models are starting to converge on a bomb cyclone making landfall near the Bay Area tomorrow as California gets hit by yet another significant storm.



Widespread heavy rain, flooding, damaging winds, and heavy mountain snowfall is likely, especially for Central CA/SoCal. pic.twitter.com/7RfNTnD3u6 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 21, 2023

Atmospheric river for Southern California

The developing storm will help to pull tropical moisture toward Southern California, where an atmospheric river — a jet of subtropical moisture sourced from near Hawaii — could drop up to 8 inches of rain on mountain slopes and up to 6 feet of snow at the highest elevations.

“Numerous flash floods are likely” as heavy rain along the coast and valleys combines with runoff from steep mountain slopes, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center. A level 3 out of 4 risk of excessive rain is forecast for a populated swath along the Southern California coast.

There is now a 🔴MODERATE risk of Excessive Rainfall for part of Southern California on Tuesday 3/21 where the heaviest rainfall is expected with the atmospheric river event. Use extra caution if traveling in this area tomorrow! https://t.co/ObZSLmDrPZ — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 20, 2023

High rain rates from the “very dynamic pattern” will increase the threat of mudslides and debris flows along the coast, while thunderstorms could intensify that risk, the Weather Service wrote. Last week, a landslide in the Orange County seaside town of San Clemente sent debris tumbling to the beach below, nearly claiming several properties. More rain could further destabilize coastal bluffs, many of which are lined with homes.

In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, communities are just beginning to emerge from recent historic and deadly snowstorms. Alex Tardy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said those areas will receive about half of the snow they saw between Feb. 22 and March 1 — up to an additional 5 feet. The Weather Service warned of a significant threat of avalanches.

Flooding escalates in the San Joaquin Valley

Runoff from recent storms continues to plague the agricultural valleys west of the Sierra Nevada.

During an online update Monday, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said the greatest flood concerns remain in the southern San Joaquin Valley, even though that won’t be the zone of heaviest precipitation Tuesday.

“Any precipitation at this point is going to be a problem because we’re getting sunny-day flooding now from all of the water flowing out of the southern Sierra,” he said.

The Tulare County sheriff issued evacuation orders Sunday for the towns of Alpaugh and Allensworth. SJV Water, an independent, nonprofit news site serving the San Joaquin Valley, reported that a levee was intentionally cut, sending floodwaters into the low-income rural area Saturday, as agricultural interests in the basin attempt to avoid what seems like inevitable flooding this spring.

Farther north, the San Joaquin River is hovering at “danger stage,” meaning that “flows are greater than the design capacity of the levees and there’s a threat to life and property,” according to the California Department of Water Resources. While the river is not in danger of overflowing, the surging water could stress the levee system.

“The longer the duration of this very high flow period, the longer these forecast points spend above danger stage, the higher likelihood there is that something goes wrong,” Swain said.

Meanwhile, snow keeps piling up in the Sierra Nevada, up to 5 more feet with this storm, with snowmelt season yet to begin.

“We’re not even really seeing the effects of the melted snowpack yet,” Swain said. “Ninety-eight percent of what’s up there is still up there, stored in the snow water.”

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

